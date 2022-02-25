Avril Lavigne’s Musical Evolution, From ‘Sk8er Boi’ to ‘Bite Me’

Avril Lavigne — the original pop-punk teen queen — is returning to her rebel roots with “Love Sux,” her seventh studio album out today via Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

In a December interview with Nylon, Lavigne described the 11-track project as the album “I’ve wanted to make for my whole career,” calling it “anthemic” and “powerful.” Indeed, the album’s two singles — “Bite Me” and “Love It When You Hate Me” — recall the in-your-face attitude of Lavigne’s earlier hits, à la “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated,” while also presenting a more confident, independent woman and artist. With this release, it truly seems as though Lavigne has come full circle in her 20-year career.

In celebration of “Love Sux,” Variety takes a look back at 13 music moments that showcase Avril Lavigne’s career evolution, from “Sk8er Boi” to “Bite Me.”