‘Avatar 2’ Cast Breakdown: See the Faces Behind All the Na’vi in ‘The Way of Water’

The 13-year wait is finally over. James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is now playing in theaters, and with it comes a question moviegoers will probably be asking themselves once the credits roll: What does the cast actually look like?

In the original “Avatar,” actors such as Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Joel David Moore all appeared on screen in their own bodies for significant amounts of screen time. That’s not the case with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which, for most of its three-hour runtime, includes no human actors on-screen.

That’s not to say “Avatar: The Way of Water” is without its humans. Joel David Moore and Dileep Rao are back in brief roles as two scientists on Pandora who have allied themselves with the Na’vi. Brendan Cowell and Jemaine Clement are newcomers to the franchise, playing two central figures on a marine hunting vessel on Pandora. Also new are Edie Falco, playing the evil new army commander on Pandora, and Jack Champion as Spider, a teenager born on Pandora who has deep ties to Jake Sully’s Na’vi family.

The rest of the “Avatar: The Way of Water” main cast all appear as Na’vi courtesy of motion capture. See all of the faces behind the Na’vi characters in the cast breakdown below.