Variety Artisans Honorees Share the Films That Influenced Them, Including ‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Showgirls,’ ‘Notorious’

The eighth annual Variety Artisans Awards returned to an in-person event at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater.

Despite COVID protocols, an enthusiastic crowd of movie lovers, local Academy members and students from the nearby University of Santa Barbara came by to see Oscar-nominated artisans share their craft, their process and the films that influenced them.

The night began with one on one conversations with each artisan discussing insight into their work.

The full panel of honorees included “House of Gucci” hair and make up team Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom, “Nightmare Alley” production designer Tamara Deverell, “Encanto” composer Germaine Franco, “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser, “Encanto” songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, re-recording mixer, Paul Massey, nominated for “No Time to Die,” VFX supervisor Kelly Port, “The Power of the Dog” editor Peter Sciberra and “Dune” costume designers Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan.

Watch the conversation highlights below.