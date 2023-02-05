From ‘RRR’ Songwriter to ‘Everything Everywhere’ Editor, Meet Variety’s 2023 Artisans Awards Honorees

Variety’s ninth annual Artisans Awards celebrates and honors the craftspeople who are essential to the filmmaking process. The tribute evening will take place on Feb. 13 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara where Jazz Tangcay, Variety senior artisans editor, will moderate a conversation and panel with the honorees.

As audiences returned to the movie-going experience to watch films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis,” and revel in the phenomenon that is “RRR,” a sense of community returned.

And that’s what the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival is about, building community as it celebrates artists and artistry. The Variety Artisans Awards reflects on those whose work shines as they worked with filmmakers to deliver a vision and tell a story through their craft.

Meet this year’s honorees: