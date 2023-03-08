Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson and More Celebs Remember First Oscars Ceremony

-
Angela Basset
“Not drinking any liquids after 12 o’clock noon because I didn’t want to miss a thing, didn’t want to have to go to the loo and missing anything — not just my category but anyone’s category. I just wanted to soak it all in.”
-
Rian Johnson
“Yea, it was 2019 with ‘Knives Out.’ I remember hanging out at the bar with Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach and the whole ‘Marriage Story’ crew and discovering the bar is the cool place to be during the ceremony. I remember when ‘Parasite’ won. That was an electric year because were all rooting for it. The energy when they won best picture, it was like a rock show.”
-
Domee Shi
“They have alcohol and wine and champagne everywhere. I made the rookie mistake of accepting every glass of champagne I was offered at the award show. So this time I will bring energy bars in my clutch, and I will be drinking lots of water as well.”
-
Martin McDonagh
“That was for a short film (‘Six Shooter’) and we won. For short films, we were sitting way in the back. You’re terrified because you got no idea or sense of what the others are like or if you will win. It’s just a blur of getting up there, and trying not to say anything too stupid.”
-
Todd Field
“Well the first time I went to the Oscars, I wasn’t nominated. I went with my father-in-law who was nominated for ‘Son of a Woman.’ He wrote it. I was at AFI and Fellini was getting a lifetime achievement award that year. I met Fellini while waiting for our cars. Kind of thing that only happens at the Oscars.”
-
Jamie Lee Curtis
“I presented cinematographer Vittorio Storaro his Oscar for ‘Apocalypse Now.’ I don’t remember much but I was wearing a red dress with a scarf.”
-
Billy Porter
“It didn’t feel like I was changing the world going into it. By the end of the night I knew I had.” – Porter on wearing a black Christian Siriano gown in 2019
-
Reese Witherspoon
“It was so overwhelming and mesmerizing. I remember walking into the theater, and I’ll never forget I wore a Valentino dress. I’ll never forget how I felt on stage, an outside experience: ‘I cannot believe I’m actually here.’”
-
Lily Tomlin
“I went with my agent Sam Cohn and Bob Altman and his wife. I was nominated for ‘Nashville.’ I dressed like a ‘50s movie star with a silver knit dress I had gotten from the wardrobe department at NBC. I had on white fox furs and a tiara. My tiara was kind of tipped over to the side. I looked a little loopy. Mr. Blackwell went on the ‘Today’ show the next day and he looked into the camera and said, ‘And, Lily Tomlin, we don’t wear tiaras!’ That was a big moment. I loved that that happened.”
-
Haley Joel Osment
“That was 23 years ago… For me, it would be my first and to this point only experience there. It was amazing. We were getting ready to shoot ‘A.I.’ So the first time Jude Law and I met was when we ran into each other during the commercial break and kind of talked about this secret project we were doing.”
-
Baz Luhrmann
“Whoopi Goldberg came out of the ceiling dressed as Satine in ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and she said something like, ‘I guess [it] just directed itself.”,’ and I thought the fact that she even knew I was in the audience, it was like, ‘Wow!’” – Luhrmann on “Moulin Rouge!” being nominated for best picture but not director
-
Jason Segel
“It was for ‘The Muppets’ and the ‘Muppets’ won their Academy Award [for original song for ‘Man or Puppet’ in 2011]. I felt a real flush of pride. I remember feeling the way I feel most of my life and that is that I tricked everyone.”
-
Octavia Spencer
“It was like a storybook. I can say that nothing compares to the Oscars. It is the longest red carpet in the world. I’m getting better about not being so shocked and nervous because this stuff makes me real nervous. It was just magical though.”
-
Patricia Clarkson
“When I got nominated for ‘Pieces of April.’ I was 42. I was like the old lady in there. I had on this very sheer dress, very tight, no room for even a French fry. It was insane. I sat behind Julie Andrews. All I kept thinking about was, ‘The hills are alive…’ I was absolutely just freaked out that I was sitting behind her.”
-
Harrison Ford
“I don’t remember first time at the Oscars. It was so long ago.”
