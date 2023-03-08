Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson and More Celebs Remember First Oscars Ceremony

Lily Tomlin

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

“I went with my agent Sam Cohn and Bob Altman and his wife. I was nominated for ‘Nashville.’ I dressed like a ‘50s movie star with a silver knit dress I had gotten from the wardrobe department at NBC. I had on white fox furs and a tiara. My tiara was kind of tipped over to the side. I looked a little loopy. Mr. Blackwell went on the ‘Today’ show the next day and he looked into the camera and said, ‘And, Lily Tomlin, we don’t wear tiaras!’ That was a big moment. I loved that that happened.”