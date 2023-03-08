×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Celebrity Stylists Predict Oscar Red Carpet Fashion We’ll See This Year

Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson and More Celebs Remember First Oscars Ceremony

angela bassett rian johnson domee shi
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP | Michael Buckner/Variety | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad