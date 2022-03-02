‘American Idol’s’ 15 Most Successful Stars

“American Idol” debuted 20 years ago and has since launched the careers of many budding singers. The series premiered on Fox in 2002 with judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Kelly Clarkson, who won the first season, went on to become one of the show’s biggest success stories.

In 2016, the show came to an end, only to be revived two years later by ABC, this time with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie helming the show.

Still, the message remained the same: It’s possible to achieve your dreams — and “American Idol” could help you get there. Singers didn’t have to win to see success; in fact, some of the most victorious stars didn’t come in first place. Take Jennifer Hudson, who didn’t even make the Top 5 during her season of the show, but is the most decorated alumnus of the show.

Scroll down to look back at some of the most successful talents who got their starts on “Idol.”