The 11 Most Anticipated Shows of Summer 2023: ‘The Idol,’ ‘American Born Chinese’ and More

The days of fall TV being the time for new shows to premiere are long gone. This summer, prep for bingeing per usual with a slew of unscripted and scripted series coming to both streamers and network TV.
Likely the most-anticipated series of the year, HBO’s “The Idol,” will premiere in July after a great deal of delays and reshoots. Original director Amy Seimetz suddenly exited in 2022 after multiple episodes had been filmed; in March 2023, star Lily-Rose Depp released a statement defending creator Sam Levinson, who took over as director.
Meanwhile, this summer sees a bumper crop of new unscripted programs and docuseries, including FX’s “The Secrets of Hillsong,” exploring the megachurch in a never-before-seen way.
Here’s a look at some of the big new titles coming, in chronological order. So mark your calendar
-
Class of '09
FX on Hulu, May 9
The suspense thriller, led by Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, follows a class of FBI agents through three different points in time as they deal with the many changes in the U.S. criminal justice system. The first two episodes of the limited series drop on premiere date, and the remaining six will roll out weekly.
-
City on Fire
Apple TV+, May 12
From Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind “Gossip Girl,” comes a drama based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s 2015 novel of the same name. The series focuses on the aftermath of a 2003 shooting in Central Park and the secrets that are exposed. Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke and John Cameron Mitchell star.
-
High Desert
Apple TV+, May 17
In this dark comedy, Patricia Arquette portrays Peggy, a recovering addict who finds a new life after the death of her beloved mother when she decides to become a private investigator in the desert town of Yucca Valley. The eight-episode series, produced by Ben Stiller, also stars Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett and Bernadette Peters.
-
XO, Kitty
Netflix, May 18
The “To All the Boys” franchise continues with this spinoff series set in Seoul, as Anna Cathcart reprises her role as a teenage matchmaker who moves across the world to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend. Jenny Han, who wrote the book the films are based on, serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
-
Primo
Amazon Freevee, May 19
This coming-of-age comedy is semi-autobiographical, based on the upbringing of creator Shea Serrano. Series follows a high school junior navigating school and a hectic home life with his single mom and five
uncles. Mike Schur serves as an executive producer.
-
American Born Chinese
Disney+, May 24
The year of Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan continues with this action-comedy, an adaptation of the graphic novel about a high school student whose life changes after meeting an exchange student. Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann and Poppy Liu also star.
-
Platonic
Apple TV+, May 24
The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows a pair of former best friends, played by “Neighbors” co-stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, who reconnect years after a long rift. Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco co-created.
-
Fubar
Netflix, May 25
He’ll be back! Arnold Schwazenegger portrays a CIA agent who takes one last pre-retirement job after finding out his daughter (Monica Barbaro) is also a CIA operative and has hidden it for years. Nick Santora created the eight-episode series, which also stars Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Adam Pally, Milan Carter and Travis Van Winkle.
-
The Idol
HBO, June 4
One of the highly anticipated shows of the year comes from Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. While the story follows an aspiring pop star, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp, and her relationship with a cult leader (Tesfaye), the behind-the-scenes drama has created even more buzz. Production has been delayed multiple times. The show will debut at Cannes in May before premiering in June
-
Based on a True Story
Peacock, June 8
The dark comedic thriller—that is not actually based on a true story but instead a satire of true crime shows— follows the lives of a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives collide. Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tom Bateman star, with Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan producing.
-
The Walking Dead: Dead City
AMC, June 18
Another year, another “Walking Dead” spinoff! Former enemies Maggie and Negan, played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, travel to a post-apocalyptic New York City as they search for her kidnapped son.