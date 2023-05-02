Elizabeth Olsen, Damon Lindelof, Amanda Seyfried and More Support Writers Strike: ‘WGA Is Inevitably Going to Win’

Big names from across movies and television are coming together to voice their support for the Writers Guild of America strike, which officially started on Tuesday.

Notable creators speaking out include “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, “Dopesick” writer and director Danny Strong and “Mrs. Davis” writers and producers Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez. Actors are also showing their solidarity, with Elizabeth Olsen, Amanda Seyfried, Brian Tyree Henry and more expressing support for the strike to Variety — some during the Met Gala on Monday night.

On Tuesday, WGA members started picketing in both New York City and Los Angeles, gathering outside of the Peacock NewFronts on Fifth Avenue in NYC and studios in L.A. including Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros.

Read the statements from writers, celebrities and actors below, updating live.