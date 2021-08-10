×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Sunni Welles, TV Actor and Bill Cosby Accuser, Dies at 72

From ‘Allen v. Farrow’ to ‘Boys State,’ Emmy-Nominated Docu Directors Discuss Their Filmmaking Challenges

Allen v Farrow Boys State Docu
Allen v Farrow: HBO; Boys State: Apple TV Plus

Author Joshua J. Marine says, “Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” The same can be said for documentary filmmaking, especially this year’s Emmy-nominated documentary/nonfiction program directors, who all faced various obstacles while creating their six respective films. In overcoming those obstacles, each created meaningful projects while also managing to make old stories new again, telling the untold or incorporating unique narrative techniques.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad