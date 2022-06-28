22 Actors Who Criticized Their Own Performances or Films

Not every performance or project is going to be a home run, and that has certainly been the case for the likes of Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Jake Gyllenhaal and more. All of these actors have gone on record criticizing their own work, whether for giving a bad performance (Radcliffe hates his “one note” acting in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) or for taking on a role they shouldn’t have (see Eddie Redmayne in “The Danish Girl” as one example).

Chris Hemsworth is the latest actor to speak out against one of his performances. With the actor’s new Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” heading to theaters July 8, Hemsworth recently admitted that he was disappointed with his performance in the critically-maligned “Thor: The Dark World.” Hemsworth is far from the only actor to get so brutally honest.

See the list below for over a dozen examples of actors sharing the roles and projects they’re most critical of.