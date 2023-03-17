Oscars 2024: First Blind Predictions Include Biopics, Musicals and Return of the Streamers

What better way to officially close the door on an exhausting awards season than to look ahead –blindly — to what studios and production companies could bring to the screen in 2023.

As Variety‘s awards coverage transitions into the Emmy season, this annual tradition (albeit highly inaccurate due to release shifts and other varying factors) creates some fun and wonder as Cannes looms two months away.

One first impression is that the streamers are back with a vengeance with an arsenal of big names and titles aiming to take the trophy from reigning best-picture champ A24 with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Apple Original Films has a duo of master auteurs on deck. First up is Martin Scorsese, whose “Killers of the Flower Moon” be revealed at the Cannes Film Festival with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in tow. In addition, the still Oscar-less Ridley Scott will helm “Napoleon” (formerly called “Kitbag”), which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

Netflix, as expected, is brimming with awards-bait projects. Many cinephiles and music lovers are excited about Bradley Cooper’s sophomore directorial effort “Maestro,” about Leonard Bernstein, in which Cooper stars with Carey Mulligan. Excitement is also mounting for David Fincher’s thriller “The Killer” with Michael Fassbender and George C. Wolfe’s biopic “Rustin” with Colman Domingo. Still undated, tentative titles could include the next adaptation of an August Wilson play, “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, and Ava DuVernay’s “Caste,” an adaptation of the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

Between Amazon Studios and the acquisition of MGM, the streaming giant will steer “Promising Young Woman” Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell’s next project “Saltburn” and the directorial debut of Rachel Morrison, the first woman to be nominated for best cinematography, with her drama “Flint Strong,” which stars Brian Tyree Henry, and is written by “Moonlight” helmer Barry Jenkins.

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Warner Bros, celebrating its 100th year, has undergone multiple changes over the past few years. Still, the studio could have tentpole moneymakers on their hands with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel “Dune: Part Two” and Blitz Bazawule’s musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Also hitting 100 this year, Walt Disney Pictures and its subsidiaries (20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures) have some promising titles on tap

Continuing the messaging of animation deserving more respect, it’s been over a decade since Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” (2011) made the best picture lineup. Enter “Elemental,” which will likely tug at the heartstrings. The animation studio will also drop “Wish,” its 62nd feature, from “Frozen” director Chris Buck around the Thanksgiving holiday.

On the Searchlight front, the long-awaited “Next Goal Wins” from Taika Waititi will finally release featuring Fassbender in the lead role. At the same time, Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” sounds like another mouthwatering period piece/sci-fi hybrid with Emma Stone (who also produces), Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. Searchlight already seems to have a potential best actor contender with Jonathan Majors in “Magazine Dreams” after picking it up at Sundance.

Angela Bassett made history for the MCU with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” nabbing an acting nom. Marvel will forge forward with the (final?) installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and the hotly anticipated “The Marvels” with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Speaking of superhero movies, Sony’s animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is on the agenda under the guidance of genius writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. To say “I can’t wait” would be a gross understatement.

Universal Pictures will steer “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” to what we can expect will be an obscene amount of box office receipts. Under the DreamWorks banner, another “Troll” movie is also on the horizon, which could be a revitalization like the Oscar-nominated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” this season.

In addition to animation, Universal will juggle Christopher Nolan’s star-studded period piece “Oppenheimer” which could finally bring some overdue recognition to the talented Cillian Murphy, plus the final installment of “Fast X.”

Independent studios will surely be in the mix.

Coming off “Triangle of Sadness” nabbing three Oscar noms including best picture, we’ll surely hear of some acquisitions from distributor Neon. I’ll be keeping a close eye on Duke Johnson’s “The Actor,” an adaptation of the Donald E. Westlake novel that follows a New York actor who loses his memory after an attack in 1950s Ohio. The under-appreciated André Holland will play the pivotal role. Among Neon’s other potential entries are the thriller “Mothers’ Instinct” with Jessica Chastain and “Longlegs” with Nicolas Cage.

Focus Features came up short with Cate Blanchett for “Tár,” but has some interesting features on the horizon, notably Wes Anderson’s new joint “Asteroid City” and a mini “Sideways” (2004) reunion with director Alexander Payne and actor Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers.”

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Sony Pictures Classics could have any number of movies that could hit such as “A Little Prayer” with David Strathairn, which could go the way of “Living” star Bill Nighy after debuting at Sundance. In addition, the indie division picked up the Cate Blanchett-produced “Shadya” with Zar Amir Ebrahimi and will hopefully release “Freud’s Last Session” with Anthony Hopkins playing Sigmund Freud.

Fresh off the sweep of all major Oscar categories, A24 has conceivable entrants such as Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” which received raves at Sundance. The studio will also bring another Elvis Presley story to the forefront, this time through his wife’s eyes, with “Priscilla” starring Cailee Spaeny.

Bleecker Street may have something with “Golda” with Helen Mirren, but I’m most interested in seeing the still-untitled new movie from Mike Leigh.

IFC Films is fielding the critical hits “R.M.N.” from Cristian Mungiu and “Monica” from Andrea Pallaoro, which both played the fall festival circuit but are releasing this year.

Know this when looking at the predictions below: Nobody knows anything. We haven’t seen any of these movies and won’t return to this page until well into the summer.

So for now, watch movies and look forward to another great year of cinema.

** Release dates, studios and credits are not final and are subject to change.