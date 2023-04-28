Tony Predictions 2023: ‘Some Like It Hot’ and ‘The Piano Lesson’ Among Broadway Contenders Seeking Recognition

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
UPDATED: April 28, 2023
Weekly Commentary: Individual prediction pages will be updated throughout the weekend leading to Tony nominations being announced.
The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.
Best Musical
“& Juliet” (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)
“Kimberly Akimbo” (Booth Theatre) ***
“New York, New York” (St. James Theatre)
“Shucked” (Nederlander Theatre)
“Some Like It Hot” (Shubert Theatre)
Best Play
“Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
“Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
“Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre) ***
“Life of Pi” (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)
“Prima Facie” (Golden Theatre)
Best Musical Revival
“Camelot” (Vivian Beaumont Theater – Lincoln Center Theater)
“Into the Woods” (St. James Theatre) ***
“Parade” (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre)
“Sweeney Todd” (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre)
Best Play Revival
“A Doll’s House” (Hudson Theatre)
“The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre) ***
“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (James Earl Jones Theatre)
“Topdog/Underdog” (Golden Theatre)
Best Actor (Musical)
J. Harrison Ghee
“Some Like It Hot”
Josh Groban
“Sweeney Todd”
Ben Platt ***
“Parade”
Colton Ryan
“New York, New York”
Will Swenson
“A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”
Best Actor (Play)
Oscar Isaac
“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”
Corey Hawkins ***
“Topdog/Underdog”
Stephen McKinley Henderson
“Between Riverside and Crazy”
Wendell Pierce
“Death of a Salesman”
Marcel Spears
“Fat Ham”
Best Actress (Musical)
Annaleigh Ashford
“Sweeney Todd”
Sara Bareilles
“Into the Woods”
Victoria Clark ***
“Kimberly Akimbo”
Micaela Diamond
“Parade”
Anna Uzele
“New York, New York”
Best Actress (Play)
Rachel Brosnahan
“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”
Jessica Chastain ***
“A Doll’s House”
Jodie Comer
“Prima Facie”
Laura Linney
“Summer, 1976”
Audra McDonald
“Ohio State Murders”
Best Featured Actor (Musical)
Kevin Cahoon
“Shucked”
Justin Cooley
“Kimberly Akimbo”
Kevin Del Aguila ***
“Some Like It Hot”
Alex Joseph Grayson
“Parade”
Alex Newell
“Shucked”
Best Featured Actor (Play)
Arian Moayed
“A Doll’s House”
André De Shields
“Death of a Salesman”
Michael Potts
“The Piano Lesson”
Brandon Uranowitz ***
“Leopoldstadt”
David Zayas
“Cost of Living”
Best Featured Actress (Musical)
Julia Lester
“Into the Woods”
Alli Mauzey
“Kimberly Akimbo”
Bonnie Milligan ***
“Kimberly Akimbo”
NaTasha Yvette Williams
“Some Like It Hot”
Betsy Wolfe
“& Juliet”
Best Featured Actress (Play)
Danielle Brooks ***
“The Piano Lesson”
D’Arcy Carden
“The Thanksgiving Day”
Sharon D. Clarke
“Death of a Salesman”
Nikki Crawford
“Fat Ham”
Kara Young
“Cost of Living”
Best Director (Musical)
Michael Arden ***
“Parade”
Casey Nicholaw
“Some Like It Hot”
Jack O’Brien
“Shucked”
Jessica Stone
“Kimberly Akimbo”
Susan Stroman
“New York, New York”
Best Director (Play)
Saheem Ali
“Fat Ham”
LaTanya Richardson Jackson
“The Piano Lesson”
Kenny Leon
“Topdog/Underdog”
Jamie Lloyd ***
“A Doll’s House”
Max Webster
“Life of Pi”
Best Musical Book
“& Juliet” (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)
David West Read
“Kimberly Akimbo” (Booth Theatre) ***
David Lindsay-Abaire
“Shucked” (Nederlander Theatre)
Robert Horn
“Some Like It Hot” (Shubert Theatre)
Matthew López, Amber Ruffin
Best Choreography
“& Juliet” (Stephen Sondheim Theatre)
Jennifer Weber
“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” (Broadhurst Theatre)
Steven Hoggett
“New York, New York” (St. James Theatre)
Susan Stroman
“KPOP” (Circle in the Square Theatre)
Jennifer Weber
“Some Like It Hot” (Shubert Theatre) ***
Casey Nicholaw
Best Original Score
“Kimberly Akimbo” (Booth Theatre) ***
Jeanine Tesori
“New York, New York” (St. James Theatre)
John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Shucked” (Nederlander Theatre)
Jason Howland
“Some Like It Hot” (Shubert Theatre)
Marc Shaiman
About the Tony Awards
The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.