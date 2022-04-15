2023 Oscars Predictions: The Collective Predictions in All 23 Categories

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest FILM predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB (coming soon)

To see old predictions and commentary, click the OSCARS PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

Link to TV awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

UPDATED: March 31, 2022

*** = PREDICTED WINNER

The year-in-advanced blind preview for what could be coming was released on March 31. The next update will come following the conclusion of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival at the end of May.

Friendly reminder: all predictions on the 2023 Oscars Collective are in alphabetical order and all final credits are determined by the Academy when nominations are announced.

Read more on TV Awards: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

Sign up for the weekly Awards Circuit predictions newsletter here.