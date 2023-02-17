Emmy Predictions 2023: ‘Andor’ and ‘The Last of Us’ Among Genre Favorites; ‘The Bear’ and ‘Wednesday’ Lead Freshman Comedies

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Feb 17, 2023

COMMENTARY: The Emmy season is upon us.

Television continues to have an embarrassment of riches, with new rules set (see: capping number for member voting, variety series replacements and documentary) by the TV Academy that will create a wide-open race with varying probabilities.

Freshman series are plentiful on the drama side with “Andor,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which are also representing a strong showing for genre programs, which will also include returning shows like “The Boys” and “Yellowjackets.”

With “The White Lotus” moving from limited to drama, it will now compete with other former Emmy drama winners like “The Crown” and “Succession.”

In comedy, two-time champ “Ted Lasso” will play the final season card alongside “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” However, returning shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are hoping for their first big TV Academy moment.

The newcomers like “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Poker Face” and “Wednesday” will also be factors in the discussion.

The limited/anthology races will be as competitive as in previous years. With “White Lotus” out, HBO still has another contender with the upcoming “White House Plumbers.” But it won’t be easy with “Black Bird,” “Extrapolations,” “Fleishman is in Trouble,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Welcome to Chippendales” all vying for love.

The individual category charts will begin launching in March. The list below is alphabetical, and not all contenders for studios are known. All release dates and eligibility are subject to change.

*** = PREDICTED WINNER