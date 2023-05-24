Don’t Sleep on These 12 Series This Emmys Season: ‘Dead Ringers,’ ‘The Rehearsal’ and More

Bill Hader has rebranded from an “SNL” star to an up-and-coming auteur. The bridge between the two is “Barry,” the HBO half-hour that itself has transformed over four seasons from a dark comedy about a hitman who tries acting to a soul-corroding drama about the damage of self-delusion. Hader directed all eight episodes of the final season, making Los Angeles — and later, Kansas — feel as empty and haunted as the souls of its characters. It was daring when Season 3 went out with Barry brought to justice; it’s downright thrilling for the show to close out with a time jump, taking risks and redefining itself ‘till the very end.