2023 DGA Awards Predictions: Steven Spielberg Favored Among the Guild; Competitive TV Races With ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Rings of Power’

Awards ceremony commentary: Voting for the nominees of the upcoming DGA Awards, are now open.

The Directors Guild of America represents more than 19,000 members worldwide. There are just over 570 voting members of the Academy’s directors branch.

The DGA traditionally indicates the top five contenders in the best picture race. Only one DGA nominee in the expanded best picture era has failed to nab a best picture nomination: David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011). In the last decade, the winner of the DGA has gone on to win the Oscar for best director except for two times: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) over Sam Mendes (“1917”) and Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”) over the Oscar-snubbed Ben Affleck (“Argo”).

There have been seven women previously nominated for the first-time director: Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”), Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”) and Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”). This year we could have upwards of three or four, with the females leading their male counterparts for the first time.

Theatrical Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees will be announced on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 and Television, Commercial, and Documentary nominees will be announced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

DGA members will be able to vote online between December 5, 2022 – January 10, 2023, for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations; between December 9, 2022 – January 6, 2023, for Television Nominations in five categories; and between January 11, 2023 – February 17, 2023, for the Theatrical Feature Film Award. All voting will continue to take place online. The complete schedule of key dates is included below. The 75th Annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

