Emmys: Creative Arts Predictions Include Technical Standouts From ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

UPDATED: June 9, 2023
Weekly Commentary: The first wave of predictions for the Creative Arts categories have been revealed, with less than a week left until Emmy voting opens for TV Academy members.
The rest of the respective categories will be revealed when voting opens on June 15. You can see the latest Primetime Emmy predictions in the major categories here.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
*** = PREDICTED WINNER
-
Game Show
“Family Feud” (Syndication)
“Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)
“Jeopardy” (ABC) ***
“The Price is Right” (CBS)
“The Weakest Link” (NBC)
Next in line: “Press Your Luck” (ABC); “Celebrity Game Face” (NBC); “Celebrity Prank Wars” (NBC); “That’s My Jam” (NBC); “Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)
-
Casting (Drama)
“Andor” (Disney+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“Succession” (HBO) ***
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
Next in line: “1923” (Paramount+); “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); “The Mandalorian” (Disney+); “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
-
Casting (Comedy)
-
Casting (Limited/Anthology or TV Movie)
“Beef” (Netflix)
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) ***
“Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
“Love & Death” (HBO)
“George & Tammy” (Showtime)
Next in line: “Black Bird” (Apple TV+); “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video); “Great Expectations” (Hulu); “A Small Light” (National Geographic); “Swarm” (Prime Video); “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
-
Casting (Reality Program)
“Couples Therapy” (Showtime)
“Love is Blind” (Netflix) ***
“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
Next in line: “90 Day Fiancé” (TLC); “Below Deck: Sailing Yacht” (Bravo); “Queer Eye” (Netflix); “Shark Tank” (ABC); “The Voice” (NBC)
-
Variety Special (Live)
“The 75th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)
“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)
“The 65th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS/Paramount+)
“The Oscars” (ABC)
“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Rihanna” (Fox) ***
Next in line: “29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” (Netflix/YouTube)
-
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys” (CBS) ***
“Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” (Netflix)
“The Last, Last Late, Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special” (CBS)
“Kendrick Lamar Live from Paris: The Big Steppers Tour” (Prime Video)
“Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” (HBO)
Next in line: “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS); “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” (CBS); “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy” (Comedy Central); “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas” (Showtime); “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” (Netflix); “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)
-
Directing (Variety Series)
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO) ***
Bridget Stokes, “Pre-Ph.D, Based on a Novel by Sapphire”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
Paul Pennolino, “Psychedelic Assisted Therapy”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
Alexander J. Vietmeier, TBA Episode
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Jim Hoskinson, TBA Episode
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Liz Patrick, “Steve Martin and Martin Short/Brandi Carlile”
Next in line: “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)
-
Directing (Documentary or Nonfiction)
“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)
Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok
“The Last Movie Stars” (CNN) ***
Ethan Hawke
“Love to Love You: Donna Summer” (HBO)
Roger Ross Williams
“Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)
Ryan White
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)
Davis Guggenheim
Next in line: Allen Hughes, “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” (FX); Lana Hughes, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” (Hulu); Chris Smith, “Sr.” (Netflix); Rory Kennedy, “The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari” (Netflix)
-
Main Title Design
“Andor” (Disney+)
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
“Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” (FX)
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video) ***
“MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” (Netflix)
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
Next in line: “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
-
Main Title Theme Music
“Andor” (Disney+)
Nicholas Britell
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
Ramin Djawadi
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
Gustavo Santaolalla
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
Kris Bowers
“Wednesday” (Netflix) ***
Danny Elfman
Next in line: “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” (Paramount+)
-
Music Composition for a Series
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
Ramin Djawadi, “The Heirs of the Dragon”
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
David Fleming, Gustavo Santaolalla, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
Kris Bowers
“Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
Tom Howe, “Coin Flip”
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein, “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”
“Succession” (HBO) ***
Nicholas Britell, “With Open Eyes”
Next in line: “Andor” (Disney+)
-
Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Mogwai
“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
Tom Howe
“Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
Caroline Shaw
“Love & Death” (HBO)
Jeff Russo
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+) ***
John Williams
Next in line: “The Patient” (Hulu)
-
Original Music and Lyrics
“The River” from “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video) ***
“Willing to Trust” from “Entergalactic” (Netflix)
“Your Personal Trash Can” from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (Apple TV+)
“Get It on the Floor” from “P-Valley” (Starz)
Next in line: “Harrison Ave.” from “Dave” (FX)
-
Music Supervision
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix) ***
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Next in line: “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
-
Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
“Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO)
“Descendant” (Netflix)
“Harry & Meghan” (Netflix)
“Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+) ***
Next in line: “The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari” (Netflix)
-
Music Direction
“45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)
“A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys” (CBS)
“Kendrick Lamar Live from Paris: The Big Steppers Tour” (Prime Video)
“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna” (Fox) ***
“The Oscars” (ABC)
Next in line: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
-
Short Form (Comedy, Drama or Variety)
“Between the Scenes” (Comedy Central)
“Carpool Karaoke” (Apple TV+)
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix) ***
“Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS” (YouTube)
“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Netflix)
Next in line: “Desi Lydic Foxsplains” (Comedy Central); “Most Dangerous Game” (The Roku Channel)
-
Character Voice-Over Performance
Matthew McConaughey
“Agent Elvis” (Netflix)
Seth MacFarlane
“Family Guy” (Fox)
Scott Mescudi
“Entergalactic” (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph ***
“Big Mouth” (Netflix)
Jessica Williams
“Entergalactic” (Netflix)
Next in line: Nick Kroll, “Big Mouth” (Netflix)
-
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“American Horror Stories” (FX)
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video) ***
“Love & Death” (HBO)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
Next in line: “The Crown” (Netflix)
-
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Great” (Hulu)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
“Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Next in line: “Perry Mason” (HBO)
-
Prosthetic Makeup
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video) ***
“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Next in line: “Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+)
-
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
“Barry” (HBO) ***
“The Bear” (FX)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Next in line: “Poker Face” (Peacock)
-
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
“The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)
“A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys” (CBS) ***
“Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” (CBS)
“The Last, Last Late, Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special” (CBS)
“The Oscars” (ABC)
Next in line: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
-
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“Beef” (Netflix)
“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) ***
“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
“The Patient” (FX)
Next in line: “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
-
Period Costumes
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“George & Tammy” (Showtime)
“The Great” (Hulu) ***
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
Next in line: “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
-
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
“Andor” (Disney+)
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“Succession” (HBO) ***
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
Next in line: “The Boys” (Prime Video)
-
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO) ***
“The Bear” (FX)
“Poker Face” (Peacock)
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
Next in line: “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
-
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“Beef” (Netflix) ***
“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Next in line: “Swarm” (Prime Video)
-
Picture Editing for Variety Programming
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO) ***
“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“The Last, Last Late, Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special” (CBS)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
Next in line: “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
-
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
“100 Foot Wave” (HBO)
“Harry & Meghan” (Netflix)
“Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)
“Sr.” (Netflix) ***
“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)
Next in line: “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (Apple TV+)
-
Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Love is Blind” (Netflix)
“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) ***
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
Next in line: “Couples Therapy” (Showtime)
-
Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
“90 Day Fiancé” (TLC)
“Below Deck: Sailing Yacht” (Bravo)
“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)
“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)
“Welcome to Wrexham” (FX) ***
Next in line: “Selling Sunset” (Netflix)
-
Writing for a Variety Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) ***
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Next in line: “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
-
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
- “The Last Movie Stars” (CNN)
- “Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix) ***
- “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” (Hulu)
- “Sidney” (Apple TV+)
- “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)
Next in line: “The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari” (Netflix)
-
