Emmys: Creative Arts Predictions Include Technical Standouts From ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: June 9, 2023

Weekly Commentary: The first wave of predictions for the Creative Arts categories have been revealed, with less than a week left until Emmy voting opens for TV Academy members.

The rest of the respective categories will be revealed when voting opens on June 15. You can see the latest Primetime Emmy predictions in the major categories here.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Primetime Emmy predictions in all categories.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

*** = PREDICTED WINNER