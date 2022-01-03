The 40 Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2022

With the COVID-19 pandemic production shutdown being short-lived and studios cutting a deal with IATSE, therefore avoiding a strike, the steady stream of television series just keeps coming.

2022 looks to be a banner year in TV, not only because of the continued expansion of Marvel Studios’ imprint on the medium with “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight,” but also an expansion of the “Star Wars” universe with “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Some series that were projected (or simply hoped) to launch in 2021 did not, in fact, squeeze in before the end of the calendar year, further stacking 2022. This includes everything from Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel to Peacock’s “Bel-Air” and Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.”

As you can see from the selection of titles above (and certainly from the longer list below), genre series are more than having a moment in the new year. The explosion of this content also includes Paramount Plus’s long-gestating “Halo” adaptation, as well as Netflix’s episodic horror anthology “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” and the latest DC Comics series on the CW, “Naomi.”

If ripped-from-the-headlines is more your style, there are plenty of those to keep you entertained as well, including Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and “The Dropout.”

Similarly, there will be recognizable fare in new takes on modern classic titles, such as Netflix’s “That ’90s Show,” Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” and NBC’s revival of “Law & Order.”

While this list only scratches the surface of the hundreds of shows to come, it is a good starting point. Grab your calendars and get ready to plan some weekend binges. Here, Variety previews the most anticipated new TV series to debut in 2022.