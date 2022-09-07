×
2022 TV Producers Impact List

Greg Berlanti Quinta Brunson Taylor Sheridan
Courtesy Images

This past year, television’s top producers found new ways to create content away from the energy and intimacy of their teammates. Now, even as the landscape continues to change and nothing is back to normal, they persevere. From broadcast networks to streaming services, hundreds of shows have been produced during this challenging time — some that shine a light on what the world has been going through, others that offer a welcome escape.

Variety will honor the most impactful scripted producers over the past year with a dinner on Sept. 8, and we asked them about their earliest inspirations, their biggest accomplishments, their sense of where the business is today, and what they’re looking forward to in the months ahead.

