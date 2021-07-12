You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Academy Museum Announces Advance Ticket Sales, App and Free Admission for Children

2021 Emmy Predictions: The Collective (Final for Nominations)

73rd Emmy Awards 2021

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
Link to film awards hub THE OSCARS HUB

(DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON)

2022 EMMY PREDICTIONS:
ALL CATEGORIES

UPDATED: July 12, 2021

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad