The unsung heroes of high-octane projects are the stunt performers who step in when needed but are often overlooked or kept out of the spotlight — until now. For the first time, the Television Academy is recognizing those performers who take on the challenges of jumping out of a building or driving a burning truck through traffic — doing the intensely physical work that delivers stunning action sequences.
From ‘The Mandalorian’ to ‘Cobra Kai,’ 2021 Emmys Celebrate Stunt Performers for the First Time