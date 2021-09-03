11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines.

The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.

While her sons, Princes William and Harry, continue her legacy off-screen, Diana remains a source of fascination in film and television, with numerous dramas, documentaries and even a musical examining the princess’s inner life commissioned over the last four decades.

With Kirsten Stewart’s hotly anticipated “Spencer” premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night, Variety takes a look at the eleven actors who have portrayed the “People’s Princess” on screen.