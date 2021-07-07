×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Harvey Weinstein Trial Can Start Within Four Months, Los Angeles D.A. Says

10 Spanish Women Directors, Producers to Track

10 Spanish Women in Film to
Courtesy Images

From ‘La Bestia’ producer-director Laura Rubirola to ‘Piggy’s’ Carlota Martínez-Pereda, 10 rising stars if Spain to track.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad