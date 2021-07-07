Home Film Artists Jul 7, 2021 9:58pm PT 10 Spanish Women Directors, Producers to Track By Emilio Mayorga Plus Icon Emilio Mayorga Latest Ari Aster Boards Supernatural Chilean Stop-Motion Short ‘The Bones’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE) 16 hours ago Catalan Cinema Opens up Post-Pandemic 1 day ago Charades Films Boards Morena’s ‘Piggy,’ a Buzzy Debut Feature from Spain’s Carlota Pereda (EXCLUSIVE) 2 weeks ago See All Courtesy Images From ‘La Bestia’ producer-director Laura Rubirola to ‘Piggy’s’ Carlota Martínez-Pereda, 10 rising stars if Spain to track. optional screen reader Read More About: aura Rubirola, Carlota Martínez-Pereda, Spain Comments