10 Spanish Female Producers to Track This Year

Marian Fernández Pascal

Image Credit: Daniel Escale

Pascal produced “Amama,” one of the first Basque-language features to compete at San Sebastian, and her first TV series with company Txintxua Films, Koldo Almandoz’s “Mouths of Sand,” has paved the way for a move to more international co-productions. She acknowledges the complexity: “You have to coordinate two or more ways of producing to make sure all goes smoothly. It’s an enriching and complicated process.” She produced “Intimacy,” which topped Netflix’s global ranking for non-English TV shows in June.