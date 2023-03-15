From ‘The Inspection’ to ‘Pearl,’ Variety’s 2023 Producers to Watch Spotlights Future Film Visionaries

Mali Elfman

Image Credit: Nick Holmes

“Birth/ Rebirth”

Mali Elfman became a producer almost by accident: after co-writing her first film, “Do Not Disturb,” as an acting vehicle for herself. The former entertainment journalist realized there were a few jobs on set she didn’t want after all — and others she did. “I was like, I don’t want to star in this,” Elfman tells Variety. “[But] it became, I don’t see anybody putting this together in a way that is cohesive and supportive to create an environment that I want to work in.”

Working early in her career under line producer Missy Stabile, Elfman learned how to take charge without being a tyrant. “Missy is maybe 5’2” on a tall day, and when she walks in a room, she’s taller than everybody else,” she says. “She’s just such a badass, and yet she was also so kind.” Elfman’s credits quickly expanded from short film, feature and TV producing to executive producing, eventually directing 2022’s “Next Exit.” Each of those challenges not only reinforced her passion for producing but

also taught her how to do the job better.

“We call it cradle to grave,” she says. “I read the script when it’s half a script, seeing it through, understanding their intentions, what we we’re trying to make, how I could be supportive of that. Because when everybody feels heard and respected, you can actually achieve the goal that you originally set out to do.”

On the heels of “Birth/Rebirth,” a 2023 Sundance darling she produced for writer-director Laura Moss set for release later this year, Elfman expects to camp out professionally in horror, a space where she’s not only flourished creatively but received a lot of love commercially. “Horror audiences support their films and their filmmakers, in a way that not a lot of other genres necessarily do.

“Empowering others to make films that I feel like actually make a difference is one of the most satisfying experiences that I think you can have.”

— Todd Gilchrist