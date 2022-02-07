10 European Shooting Stars Honored for Hybrid 25th Anniversary

France’s Anamaria Vartolomei, star of Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner “Happening”; Ireland’s Clare Dunne, whose character in AMC’s Dublin-set series “Kin” has been dubbed “the female Tony Soprano”; and Croatia’s Gracija Filipovic, who made a splash in Alamat Kusijanovic’s “Murina,” winner of the 2021 Cannes Camera d’Or, are among the 10 young actors selected by European Film Promotion for the 25th anniversary edition of European Shooting Stars.

Due to coronavirus concerns, EFP, which is the umbrella organization of national film agencies across Europe, will shine a spotlight on these standout talents with a hybrid event culminating with an in-person red carpet awards ceremony Feb. 14 in Berlin during the film festival.

This year’s Shooting Stars roster — seven women, three men — was picked from a pool of nominations by a jury comprising Swedish-Georgian filmmaker Levan Akin; Timka Grin, who is president of the Intl. Casting Directors’ Network (ICDN) and is from Bosnia and Herzegovina; former Italian Shooting Star Sara Serraiocco; producer Bernard Michaux, who is from Luxembourg; and Germany-based film scholar and curator Yun-hua Chen.