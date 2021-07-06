×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Cinema Guild Buys Cannes Competition Title ‘In Front of Your Face’ for U.S.

10 Catalan Talents to Track

10 Catalonia Filmmakers to Watch
Courtesy Images

The emerging filmmakers from Catalonia range from documentary filmmakers to directors, producers and an editor.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad