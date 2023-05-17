Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Bose CEO Lila Snyder on the Business of Sound and Silence

10 AAPI Music Executives Making an Impact in 2023

10 AAPI Music Execs
Courtesy Images

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and this year’s theme has been dubbed “Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity” by the Federal Asian Pacific American Council. While this organization works to support AAPI leaders in Federal and DC governments, the message is universal: to empower AAPI individuals to find success and growth in their careers — no matter what industry.

Looking at the entertainment industry as a whole, historically AAPI musicians or executives have been underrepresented or left out of conversations. Today in 2023, it’s exciting to see those within the AAPI community holding leadership and executive roles, breaking down barriers and setting an example for the younger generation who hope to follow in their footsteps.

Variety compiled a list of 10 influential AAPI music executives, spanning such companies as Spotify, Warner Chappell Publishing, Epic Records, Twitch and more.

Pictured (from left): Cat Ahn, Kim Lee and Jon Chen

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad