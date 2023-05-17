10 AAPI Music Executives Making an Impact in 2023

Senior Manager of Music Community, Twitch

Toy is a music, tech, and culture media professional with 10-plus years of U.S. and Asia-based experience. Based in San Francisco, she currently holds the position of senior manager of Music Community for Twitch’s growing music department. Her passion lies in building that community with diversity and inclusion in mind, exploring emerging markets, and storytelling, formerly leading Twitch’s Asian ERG (she’s currently a committee member).

Her past work includes culture marketing, talent relations, partnerships, East-West music crossover strategy, original content creation and event production for the Fader, Red Bull, 88rising, CAA and WME. She’s also co-founder of Lions Share, which uplifts and provides opportunities to AAPI creatives on their weekly podcast — which features new Asian artists in each episode — and through events and community building via social media and online forums like Discord.

Have you seen progress in the music industry as far as AAPI representation?

I started working in the industry before the early 2010s in NYC, and it’s hard to believe how much has changed for the better in terms of AAPI representation. Walking into a room today with people who look like me dispersed across job functions and levels of seniority is something I simply didn’t see back then, let alone events and initiatives like APAHM that center our community specifically.

I think these changes are due in large part to the pioneers in the business who pushed for them and supported other members of our community tirelessly, often as a means of survival as a very small minority. As a larger one today, it’s inspiring to see this mutual support multiply instead of fall by the wayside.

What do you think is the most pressing issue the AAPI community is facing?

As much as I appreciate APAHM or playlists and opportunities that are specific to our community, the support of AAPI artists and industry shouldn’t end there. To be an artist who only gets good looks every May or Lunar New Year is tokenizing at best, but it happens all the time and suggests to audiences that our music is “niche” or for our community only.

That may be representation, but what we want is inclusion. In other words, it’s not about having an “Asian stage” at Coachella. It’s about having Asian artists on the main stage, marketed to fans in the same way any other artist would be.

Until the industry is ready to view our artists as artists first and Asians second, I worry that more of the success stories from our community will distance themselves from “the Asian thing” to avoid being limited by it. That said, we’re well on our way to smashing the bamboo ceiling! Progress takes time, and our momentum is better than ever.