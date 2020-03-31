What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2020

Disney Plus will continue to expand its library next month, adding older films as well as new episodes of its original programming.

Less than a month after its release on March 6, Pixar’s “Onward” is making an early jump to Disney’s streaming platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the vast majority of theaters now closed across the United States, the studio has elected to make the film available for viewers to watch at home.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus will celebrate Earth Month by featuring a curated collection of nature-themed documentaries and films from National Geographic and Disneynature. These will include the new documentaries “Elephant,” narrated by Meghan Markle, and “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by Natalie Portman.

See below for the complete list of titles.

April 1

Doctor Dolittle

April 3

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Onward

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

The Straight Story

A Tale of Two Critters

All in a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

How to Play Football

Lambert the Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Sea Scouts

The New Neighbor

The Small One

Be Our Chef — Episode 102 — “Diagnosis: Delicious”

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 122 — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding — Episode 208 — “Marry ME”

Fish Hooks — Seasons 1, 2 and 3

One Day At Disney — Episode 118 — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Shop Class — Episode 106 — “Downhill Derby”

Sonny with a Chance — Seasons 1, 2 and 3

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 707 — “Dangerous Debt”

April 10

Be Our Chef — Episode 103 — “Hidden Within”

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 119 — “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

Life Below Zero

One Day At Disney — Episode 119 — “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Paradise Island — Season 1

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals — Season 1

Running Wild with Bear Grylls — Season 5

Shop Class — Episode 107 — “Ready for Launch”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 708 — “Together Again”

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets — Season 1

April 12

PJ Masks — Season 3

April 17

Pluto’s Purchase

Be Our Chef — Episode 104 — “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Brain Games — Season 8

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 124 — “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 16

Let’s Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales — Season 1 and 2

One Day At Disney — Episode 120 — “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Shop Class — Episode 108 — “Build Your Own Adventure”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 709 — “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

April 19

Just Roll with It —Season 1

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa — Season 1

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Season 3

April 24

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Seasons 12-19, 23

Be Our Chef — Episode 105 — “Beyond the Reef”

Disney Family Sundays — Episode 125 — “WALL•E: Recycling Container”

One Day At Disney — Episode 121 — “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice”

April 30

National Treasure