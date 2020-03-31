What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2020

Disney Plus will continue to expand its library next month, adding older films as well as new episodes of its original programming.
Less than a month after its release on March 6, Pixar’s “Onward” is making an early jump to Disney’s streaming platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the vast majority of theaters now closed across the United States, the studio has elected to make the film available for viewers to watch at home.
Meanwhile, Disney Plus will celebrate Earth Month by featuring a curated collection of nature-themed documentaries and films from National Geographic and Disneynature. These will include the new documentaries “Elephant,” narrated by Meghan Markle, and “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by Natalie Portman.
See below for the complete list of titles.
April 1
Doctor Dolittle
April 3
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
Dolphin Reef
Elephant
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
The Straight Story
A Tale of Two Critters
All in a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
How to Play Football
Lambert the Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Sea Scouts
The New Neighbor
The Small One
Be Our Chef — Episode 102 — “Diagnosis: Delicious”
Disney Family Sundays — Episode 122 — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding — Episode 208 — “Marry ME”
Fish Hooks — Seasons 1, 2 and 3
One Day At Disney — Episode 118 — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
Shop Class — Episode 106 — “Downhill Derby”
Sonny with a Chance — Seasons 1, 2 and 3
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 707 — “Dangerous Debt”
April 10
Be Our Chef — Episode 103 — “Hidden Within”
A Celebration of the Music from Coco
Disney Family Sundays — Episode 119 — “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
Life Below Zero
One Day At Disney — Episode 119 — “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
Paradise Island — Season 1
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals — Season 1
Running Wild with Bear Grylls — Season 5
Shop Class — Episode 107 — “Ready for Launch”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 708 — “Together Again”
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets — Season 1
April 12
PJ Masks — Season 3
April 17
Pluto’s Purchase
Be Our Chef — Episode 104 — “Curiouser and Curiouser”
Brain Games — Season 8
Disney Family Sundays — Episode 124 — “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 16
Let’s Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales — Season 1 and 2
One Day At Disney — Episode 120 — “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
Shop Class — Episode 108 — “Build Your Own Adventure”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 709 — “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
April 19
Just Roll with It —Season 1
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa — Season 1
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure — Season 3
April 24
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
America’s Funniest Home Videos — Seasons 12-19, 23
Be Our Chef — Episode 105 — “Beyond the Reef”
Disney Family Sundays — Episode 125 — “WALL•E: Recycling Container”
One Day At Disney — Episode 121 — “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice”
April 30
National Treasure