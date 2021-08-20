How to Stream the NFL Online Without Cable

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The NFL preseason is in full swing since kicking off on Aug. 5, as part of a reduced three-week schedule before the regular season starts on Sept. 9.

The next week will see exciting games between some of the top, most rivaled teams. This weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders will go up against the Los Angeles Rams, followed by an anticipated game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. NFL coverage is spread across five different networks (ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS and the NFL Network), which are all available to stream online, from platforms such as Hulu Plus and Sling TV to Fubu TV and Youtube TV.

If you don’t feel like subscribing to a streamer just for the NFL season, though, you can even purchase an HD antennae for $24 that allows access to local networks like Fox, CBS and NBC. If you’re looking to watch out-of-market games, though, streaming them online is the way to go. Here are the biggest NFL games coming up, and the best places to watch without cable.

Friday, August 19th

Time PT/ET

4:30 p.m / 7:30 p.m. New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, August 20th

Time PT/ET

5 p.m. / 8 p.m. Cincinatti Bengals vs. Washington Football Team

5 p.m. / 8 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, August 21st

Time PT/ET

10 a.m. / 1 p.m. Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

1:45 p.m. / 4:45 p.m. New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

4 p.m. / 7 p.m. Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers

4 p.m. / 7 p.m. Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

5 p.m . / 8 p.m. Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

5 p.m. / 8 p..m. Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

7 p.m. / 10 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

7 p.m. / 10 p.m. Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming. You can choose between Sling Blue and Sling Orange, both $35 a month, depending on which channels you prioritize (or get both for $50/month). Sling Orange has ESPN, while Sling Blue has Fox and NBC for all your football watching needs. Plus, NFL fans can add the Sports Extra package to their plan for an additional $11/month to gain access to NFL RedZone.

BUY NOW: $35/Month Buy It

ESPN is the best way to watch the games for any major football games. In addition to primetime coverage, an ESPN subscription also gets you expert analysis and highlights, iconic moments from the archive and supplemental original programming — all for $6.99 a month.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It

Fubo is one of the more expensive options for streaming the NFL, but it’s also the most comprehensive. The Starter Plan gets you access to NBC, Fox and CBS, in addition to ESPN for Monday Night Football and the NFL Network for Thursday Night Football.

BUY NOW: $64.98/Month Buy It

Hulu Plus’s Live TV feature grants you access to Fox, CBS and NBC for tuning into the most televised games. The best part about Hulu’s plan is that it includes ESPN, meaning you can watch Monday Night Football games with expert analysis.

BUY NOW: $64.98 Buy It

In addition to offering all the basic broadcasters, Youtube TV’s most basic plan also comes with ESPN and the NFL Network. Plus, their new Sports Plus package comes with the NFL Redzone for an extra $11 a month.

BUY NOW: $64.98 Buy It

If you’re already a Prime member, you can watch select NFL games through your subscription. You can purchase a standalone Amazon Prime video membership for $9 a month, but at that point you might as well get a Prime account for included access to the service. This is the best option for casual viewers looking to watch the most important games. Prime Video will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games.

BUY NOW: $13/Month Buy It