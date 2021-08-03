This Hollywood Makeup Artist-Recommended Sunscreen is Only $8 Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding the right facial sunscreen is a difficult task. Not only do you want it to provide quality UV protection, but you also need it blend smoothly with makeup, offer adequate moisture and not leave a discolored sheen on the face. On top of avoiding toxic chemicals that often come with UV filters, it can be a tall order.

But your search for the perfect face sunscreen might be finally over, because Cetaphil’s Sheer Mineral Liquid Sunscreen is 43% off right now, slashing the total price to an unbeatable $8 — and it’s used and recommended by some of Hollywood’s top makeup artists. Katie Mellinger, who’s worked with clients such as Sofia Coppola, Emma Watson and Chlöe Sevigny, says Cetaphil’s mineral sunscreen is one of her top choices for herself and clients because of its all-natural ingredients and soft texture.

The affordable sunscreen, which has been a top seller among Variety readers, follows all of Mellinger’s most basic rules for sunscreen. According to Mellinger, every face sunscreen should be at least 30 SPF, but she decides the specific product based on what she’s using it for. “Am I going in the ocean or another natural body of water? If I am, I want something that’s reef safe,” she says. “Is it for everyday under my makeup? If so, I want to avoid certain ingredients that may be harmful to the body’s absorption, because if I’m wearing it everyday, that means I’m absorbing more of that ingredient.”

Mellinger recommends Cetaphil specifically for people with ultra-sensitive skin and those who might be looking for something fragrance-free. As the name suggests, the lightweight sunscreen is mineral based with an SPF of 50. With zinc oxide working as an active ingredient, it goes on sheer and dries with a natural matte finish. Plus, it stays water-resistance for up to 80 minutes, making it the perfect blend for those who tend to get sweaty.

