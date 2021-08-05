The Best ‘Suicide Squad’ Merch to Buy Ahead of the Premiere, From Harley Quinn Action Figures to Joker Playing Cards

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Suicide Squad” is bringing blood, gore and carnage to the big screen this week, with a second star-studded installment that premieres this Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is back with her cunning grin and psychopathic ways; Viola Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller as she tallies up her kill count alongside John Cena’s Peacemaker; and, perhaps most excitingly, Idris Elba makes his debut as an enigmatic Bloodsport. Although Jared Leto’s Joker is absent from James Gunn’s latest installment, it’s packed with a refreshing slate of both new and old superheroes that DC fans are sure to love (and hate).

To celebrate the highly anticipated film, a dazzling “do-over” that’s already gotten rave reviews, shop these one-of-a-kind “Suicide Squad” collectibles — from Joker playing cards to Harley Quinn action figures.

Harley Quinn Funko Pop!

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this stylized version of Harley Quinn, sporting her signature dyed ponytails and tatted legs.

Joker Funko Pop!

Funko Pop gets the punk-rock treatment with this stylized version of the Joker, rocking Jared Leto’s infamous “Damaged” face tattoo and bright green hair. If Funko Pop isn’t your style, though, you can also opt for this more realistic action figure of the DC supervillain.

‘Joker’ Replica Playing Cards

Reviewers love these premium cards, designed with the original, iconic Joker graphic in full color on front and back. With a textured linen finish and casino quality card stock, they’re perfect for cosplaying, Halloween, a costume party or as a collector’s item.

‘Joker’ Movie Script

This collector’s reprint of an autographed script from 2019’s “Joker” is perfect for any big-time “Suicide Squad” fan, who can read along with the film to see everything that was changed, added on and cut out during the movie-making process. The high-quality packet includes all 104 pages of the script, included with a Signature Legend that lists the names of every cast member whose autograph is on the script.

Suicide Squad Vintage Comic Set

DC Comics fans will want to jump on this fast-selling comic book set, which comes with 41 issues of “Suicide Squad” #21-#64 from the first series. Reviewers say that the vintage 1980s books come in mint condition, perfect for adding to any comic collection.

The Joker Glow in the Dark Resin Ring

Rep the Joker in style with this handmade glow-in-the-dark resin ring, made out of Charoite trustone and glow green resin to resemble “Joker” colors. Plus, you have the option to customize the ring to your liking by choosing a phrase you want etched onto the side, in addition to changing out materials. If you want to splurge, go for this top-selling Joker engagement ring made with Genuine Amethyst and Emerald Swarovski diamonds.

Harley Quinn Pocket-Sized Book

Since making her comic book debut in “The Batman Adventures,” Harley Quinn has become one of the most popular characters within the DC parthenon, especially since Robbie’s portrayal of her in “Birds of Prey.” Celebrate the supervillainess with this pocket-sized book filled with Harley Quinn’s most memorable moments from the original comics and subsequent movies.

‘Birds of Prey’ Harley Quinn Fringe Crossbody Bag

Inspired by Harley Quinn’s bold and distinct style, this Loungefly bag features colorful fringe overlayed with a clear PVC carrier, and touts a metal plaque that references “Birds of Prey.”

Harley Quinn Bustier Top

If you’ve ever fantasized about being the Joker’s partner-in-crime, then now is your time. Transform yourself into Harley Quinn with this stylish bustier, which features harlequin designs, leather buckles and a zipper down the middle. The versatile top works as a Halloween costume, a cosplay outfit or even a cheeky outfit for a night out.

Harley Quinn Women’s Jacket

If a bustier isn’t your style, nod to Harley Quinn with a more subtle touch. This black cotton button-down features colorful patches inspired by DC’s mistress of mayhem on the chest and sleeve, in addition to a heart graphic on the back.

Bandai Harley Quinn Action Figure

If you’re a fan of Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey,” then you’ll want to get your hands on this high-quality action figure, clad in her signature red and black outfit that she dons in the original comic books. The detailed figure is molded to Robbie’s exact likeness, featuring her unique facial expression and makeup.

‘The Suicide Squad’ 2021 Movie Poster

This retro-style poster features all your favorite villains and superheroes from “The Suicide Squad,” perfect for decorating the bedroom or office.

