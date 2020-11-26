The Force Is Strong In These ‘Star Wars’ Gifts

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, or know one, here are the best gifts that are sure to please even the most finicky of fans. From limited-edition collectibles to household items and thought-provoking reads, the force is strong with these picks.

Baby Yoda Wrap

Pottery Barn Kids

Wanna make “the child” from “The Mandalorian even cuter, add a human baby! This cozy hooded towel woven from cotton transforms bath time into an adorable, outer rim adventure. For more, Mandalorian-specific goodies head here. Pottery barn Kids is offering free shipping for Black Friday with the code COZY.

'Star Wars' Baby Towel The Child $44.50 Buy It

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

For true collectors this is it, the entire “Star Wars” saga in one box set. Follow the from “Star Wars: A New Hope” all the way to “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” (the order in which you choose to watch these films is entirely up to you). The set includes every episodic film in 4K Ultra HD/Blu-Ray and digital copies from the Skywalker saga (Episode I through Episode IX). This which excludes the standalone movies (“Solo” and “Rogue One” are not included). Included with each film is a bonus disc that includes the behind-the-scenes looks, deleted scenes, trailers, interviews and the “Skywalker Saga” documentary. The set also includes an art book, digital codes for each film and a letter from Mark Hamill.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $249 $199 Buy It

Jedi Training Heliballs

The closet we’ll get to actual training heliballs is this Hammacher Schlemmer motorized whirligig. The floating training ball has motion sensors that can detect where you are and reacts to your movements (but it can also can be controlled with a remote). The most impressive part of this creation is the fire button that emits an LED beam with sound effects straight from “A New Hope.”

Jedi Training Heliballs $39.95 Buy It

‘The Mandalorian’ Darksaber

Watching Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) slice his way out of his downed fighter using the Darksaber was, thus far, a “Mandalorian” high point. Up until then fans had only seen animated interpretations of the darksaber in action, but now you can own it. This darksaber lights up and makes the iconic “wooshing” sounds the lightsabers are known for, of course, the darksaber sounds little more… mysterious and warped which is all part of the fun.

'The Mandalorian' Darksaber $24.86 Buy It

‘Star Wars’ Pinball Machine

Instead of t-shirts and posters, what about a vintage inspired pinball machine? Covered in the art from comic book artist Randy Martinez (an official artist of Lucas Films) this is a piece of fandom that everyone can share. The classic game has the traditional flippers and bumpers, three stand up targets, and five drop targets, as well as custom ‘Star Wars’-themed elements including a toy Death Star and a molded TIE Fighter.

'Star Wars' Pinball Machine $4500 Buy It

Monopoly: ‘Star Wars’ Edition

The classic buying and selling game gets an inter-galactic update with this “Star Wars”-themed board. This officially-licensed product swaps hotels for iconic “Star Wars” locations, like Hoth, Tatooine, and Kashyyyk. The set includes four ship tokens, 64 property markers, 16 Chance cards and one money pack. Players can also use “the Force” to broker deals to collect extra money. The specially-designed box folds up into a handy carrying case, ready for you to take to your next holiday party.

'Star Wars' Monopoly $44.95 Buy It

Did the pandemic halt your plans to visit Disneyland or Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge? Have faith young padawan, all you need is the Oculus Quest 2 paired with the “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” experience, and you’ll be inside the galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your home. The brand new Oculus platform will be dropping this holiday season and due to the lower storage capabilities Oculus has dropped the price down considerably.

“Galaxy’s Edge” takes players to planet Batuu so they can explore the cantina, the outer lands and even run into some familiar faces. You’ll join classic characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (voiced by the original “Star Wars” actor Anthony Daniels) to fight off Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson) and even the odd flying creature. Additional characters you’ll interact with include Seezelslak (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) and Jedi Master Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz). Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment experience “Galaxy’s Edge” is currently available on the Oculus Quest platform priced at $24.99.

Oculus Quest 2 — 64 GB $299 Buy It

Death Star Popcorn Popper

That’s no moon, it’s a popcorn maker! This popcorn making death star uses hot air (no oil) to deliver a freshly popped snack. The machine has a 98% popping rate, so there shouldn’t be that many leftover kernels. The metal top doubles as a bowl.

Death Star Popcorn Popper $49.99 Buy It

Corelle Disney ‘Star Wars’ Doodle Plates

Amazon

And cute and classy way to show everyone that the force is strong in your interior design. Corelle classic plates are both microwave and dishwasher safe and promises you won’t have to worry about chips or scratches.

'Star Wars' Doodle Plates $44.99 Buy It

R2-D2 Coffee Press

Start your morning with a fresh brewed cup of joe — and a little fun — with this R2-D2 coffee press. Made from BPA-free plastic and food-grade stainless steel, this “Star Wars”-themed coffee maker makes up to four cups of coffee (32 oz.) in one go. The gift set includes a glass carafe, plunger and filter. Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

R2-D2 Coffee Press $84.99 Buy It

Millennium Falcon Multi-Tool Kit

Made from super durable stainless steel, this 7-in-1 multi-tool set includes four hex keys, two screwdrivers, and an adjustable wrench. Take them out as needed for small home repairs, and keep a set in your car or travel bag too. When you’re done, the hex keys store away in the back of the ship, while the screwdrivers (one Phillips and one flat head) tuck into the sides. Reviewers say this is a sturdy, heavy-duty tool that can really be put to use, though it would make a great collectible on the shelf or stocking stuffer too.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Exclusive Multi-Tool Kit $89.99 Buy It

Optical Illusion Color-Changing Side Table Lights

Let your light shine through the dark side with this 3-D effect table lamp. The flat acrylic plate creates a hologram-like image, while you can switch between seven color settings and two different lighting modes. Plug it into a USB charger to keep it powered (no bulbs or batteries needed). This lamp makes a great addition to your desk, bedside table, living room table or bookshelf. Choose from four different “Star Wars” character plates, including Baby Yoda, Darth Vader, Millennium Falcon and R2-D2.

'Star Wars' Lighs $26.00 Buy It

‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Hoodie Sweatshirt

Get cozy in this peach “Star Wars” hoodie featuring images from “The Empire Strikes Back” … on your back! The hoodie is made of cotton and poly blend and is machine washable.

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Hoodie Sweatshirt $69 Buy It

The World According To Star Wars

It may take place in a galaxy far, far away, but there are a lot of lessons we can glean from “Star Wars” in our everyday lives as well. This “New York Times” best-seller explores topics like family, rebellion and redemption, as it pertains to the hit film franchise, and our current society. It also touches on themes of power and political dynamics, using “Star Wars” to illustrate why some people are born to succeed — while others are set up to fail. A surprisingly stimulating read, “The World According to Star Wars” will help you see one of the most popular stories of all time in a whole new way.

'The World According to Star Wars' $19.17 Buy It

‘Star Wars:’ The Visual Encyclopedia

One of the best-selling movie compendiums available, this book is your ultimate visual guide into the characters, vehicles, weapons, planets and more from the entire “Star Wars” universe. More than 2500 images are featured, alongside obscure facts, timelines, and a breakdown of everything from galactic politics to inter-planetary relationships. A great addition to any fan’s bookshelf. For more book suggestions check out our coffee table book gift guide.

'Star Wars' The Visual Encyclopedia $21.49 Buy It