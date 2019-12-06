×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Biggest Scandals, Feuds and Apologies of 2019

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Biggest Scandals Feuds and Apologies of 2019
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Variety looks back on some of the biggest scandals, feuds and apologies of 2019:

College Admissions Scandal

Wealthy parents including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged with bribing school officials to get their unqualified kids into prestigious universities.

Shane Gillis

Executives at “SNL” hired, then fired, Gillis in September, before the new season started, after the emergence of videos in which he made politically incorrect jokes about Chinese Americans, women and those in the LGBTQ community. 

Kevin Hart

Chosen to host the Oscars, Hart stepped down after homophobic tweets that he made between 2009-11 surfaced. Ellen DeGeneres tried to defuse the situation, but after releasing a formal apology, Hart ultimately declined the job.

Gina Rodriguez 

In October, Rodriguez streamed a live video of herself rapping to the Fugees’ “Ready or Not,” including a verse with the N-word. Her initial apology: “I’m sorry if I offended anyone,” angered some. In a later plea for forgiveness, she said, “I have some serious learning and growing to do.”

Gayle King Interview With R. Kelly

Charged on multiple counts of sexual abuse, the singer-songwriter blew up at King during a March interview on “CBS This Morning,” crying and screaming, “Thirty years of my career and you’re all trying to kill me!”

Jussie Smollett

In January, the “Empire” actor reported he was the victim of a violent hate crime, but his alleged attackers accused him of paying them to stage it. Smollett was eventually charged with filing a false police report, charges that were later dropped — as was Smollett from the final season of “Empire.” 

NXIVM Sex Trafficking Scandal

In April, “Smallville” star Allison Mack pleaded guilty to two charges of racketeering for her involvement in “self-help group” NXIVM, described by female accusers as a cult that recruited sex slaves.

Friends Get A$AP Rocky Out of Swedish Jail

Support from Kim Kardashian West, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump helped spring rapper A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden after he served two months for a July assault.

Warner Bros. Ousts Kevin Tsujihara

The Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive was forced to step down in March after an extramarital affair with actor Charlotte Kirk became public.

Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun Feud

When Braun bought Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, in June for $300 million, he acquired her catalog. Swift’s outrage set the stage for an ongoing battle waged on social media that has seen her threaten to record new versions of her Big Machine-era songs to devalue Braun’s investment. 

More Biz

  • Keli LeeStep Up Women Network 9th

    Keli Lee Exits ABC Studios International as Disney Considers Division's Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC veteran Keli Lee has left the international arm of ABC Studios as Disney considers the future of the London-based content unit, Variety has learned. Sources said Disney has told the creative community that there “has been a re-evaluation of ABC Studios International” and that it is re-assessing “the creative direction” of the business. There [...]

  • Biggest Scandals Feuds and Apologies of

    Biggest Scandals, Feuds and Apologies of 2019

    Variety looks back on some of the biggest scandals, feuds and apologies of 2019: College Admissions Scandal Wealthy parents including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged with bribing school officials to get their unqualified kids into prestigious universities. Shane Gillis Executives at “SNL” hired, then fired, Gillis in September, before the new season started, [...]

  • Biggest Media Moments of 2019

    From 'Catch & Kill' to Shepard Smith: The Biggest Media Moments of 2019

    Variety looks back on some of the most memorable media events of 2019: ‘Catch & Kill’ Reopens Wounds at NBC News Ronan Farrow’s book relitigates his complaints that NBC News tried to tamp down his investigation of harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. NBC News denies the claim. The book contains new allegations against [...]

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    DOJ Sides With Irving Azoff Against Radio Stations

    The Department of Justice is taking sides in another hot-button antitrust battle, this time siding with Irving Azoff’s upstart music licensing firm against a group representing 10,000 radio stations. The DOJ Antitrust Division filed a brief on Thursday arguing that the Radio Music License Committee may have engaged in illegal price-fixing when it refused to [...]

  • Best Books of 2019

    The Best Books of 2019

    Whether you experience stressful days due to your professional position, your demanding family, or simply the barrage of never-ending depressing news, there is often no better way to unwind than with a good book. Letting your imagination wander into a new world unlike your own can be exciting, it can be thought-provoking, but perhaps most [...]

  • Makan Delrahim

    Antitrust Experts Decry DOJ's 'Outrageous' Stance in Writers Guild Case

    Several experts on antitrust law have expressed concern at the stance taken by the Department of Justice in the ongoing legal feud between Hollywood writers and their agents. Three agencies have sued the Writers Guild of America for alleged violations of antitrust law. A key hearing will be held in federal court on Friday, as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad