Oscars Predictions: Best Original Song – Billie Eilish Looks to Make History, Leslie Odom Jr Heading for Double Nominations?

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2020 (PRE-SEASON)

There is an overabundance of A-list stars and talent in the mix this year including multiple Grammy winners. Billie Eilish could be the young nominee of the category ever with “No Time to Die.” Leslie Odom, Jr. can repeat the same historic double nomination that Mary J. Blige accomplished in 2017 when she nabbed an acting and songwriting nomination. With 11 nominations to her credit, Diane Warren could be headed towards numbers 12 (and even 13) with two songs in the mix. Lots more to be announced. Keep a lookout for more announcements.

Patti Perret

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"No Time to Die" from “No Time to Die” (United Artists Releasing)

Billie Eilish, Finneas

"Rocket to the Moon" from “Over the Moon” (Netflix)

Written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield & Helen Park

"Free" from “The One and Only Ivan” (Disney Plus)

Diane Warren

"Speak Now" from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Written by Leslie Odom, Jr.

"Never Break" from “Giving Voice” (Netflix)

Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells



Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Turntables" from “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios)

Written by Janelle Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III, and George “George 2.0.” A. Peters II

"Only the Young" from “Miss Americana” (Netflix)

Written by Taylor Swift and Joel Little

"Hear my Voice" from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

"Carried Me With You" from “Onward” (Pixar)

Written by Brandi Carlile

"Just Sing" from “Trolls: World Tour” (DreamWorks Animation)

Written by Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, Sarah Aarons



Photo provided by Idle Wild Films

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"See What You've Done" from “Belly of the Beast” (Independent Lens)

Mary J. Blige

"It's All Right" from “Soul” (Pixar)

Written by Curtis Mayfield, Jr and Jon Batiste

"Without a Net" from “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story” (Shout! Factory)

Written by Diane Warren

"Everybody Cries" from “The Outpost” (Screen Media Films)

Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, and Rita Wilson

"Love Myself" from “The High Note” (Focus Features)

Written by Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin

"Last Laugh" from “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Written by Cari Fletcher, Tim Sommers, and Jeremy Dussolliet

"Identical" from “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Written by Phoenix

"Queen Bee" from “Emma.” (Focus Features)

Written by Johnny Flynn

"Come and Play with Me" from “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Written by Romy Flores and Andy Rosen



MGM/YouTube

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Drinks" from “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Written by JP Clark, Ryan Daly and Cynthia Nabozny

"TBD" from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount Pictures)

TBD

"TBD" from “Respect” (United Artists Releasing)

TBD

"TBD" from “Bad Hair” (Hulu)

TBD

"TBD" from “Coming 2 America” (Paramount Pictures)

TBD





UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

TBD

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded songwriter in this category is Sammy Cahn, Johnny Mercer, Alan Menken and Jimmy Van Heusen with 4 wins each. Cahn has the most nominations with 25.

