Oscars 2020 Predictions: Who Will Get Nominated?

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Oscar race is on.

And it’s about to get a lot more intense when the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announces the nominations for the 92nd Oscars on Jan. 13.

Golden Globes shutout “The Irishman” is favored to earn several nods, as will “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which went home with three Globes. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” could also go into Oscars night with multiple nominations.

In the lead for best picture nominations are movies including “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

Renée Zellweger is a sure bet to snag a nomination for her transformation in “Judy” and Adam Driver looks certain to be a nominee for his work in “Marriage Story.” The lead actor’s race is tight. Joaquin Phoenix and Driver are likely locks. But what about Taron Egerton? Will the freshly minted Globe winner make it to the Dolby on Feb. 9?

Jennifer Lopez appears to be a lock to earn her first nomination for her work in “Hustlers.” Margot Robbie could be J.Lo’s competition twice with possible noms for the Aussie actor’s work in “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The BAFTAs faced a quick and scathing backlash after nominees for the British ceremony turned out to be so white. All eyes are now on the Academy as the industry braces for another round of mostly white Oscar hopefuls as well as directors ballot that is all-male.

Here are my predictions of who and what you’ll be hearing about on Monday morning.

Best Picture

1917” (Universal)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

Little Women” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (“Warner Bros.)

“Marriage Story (Netflix)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Still Possible
“The Farewell” (A24)

“Ford v Ferrari” (20th Century Fox)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Still Possible
Greta Gerwig, “Little Women

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocket Man”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Still Possible
Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is my Name”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Still Possible
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

In the Lead

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Still Possible
Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

Still Possible

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

In the Lead

“1917,” (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

“Booksmart” (Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman)

“Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino)

“Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han)

Still Possible
“Bombshell” (Charles Randolph)

“Farewell” (Lulu Wang)

“Knives Out” (Rian Johnson)

“Rocketman” (Lee Hall)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

In the Lead

“Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi)

“Joker” (Todd Phillips and Scott Silver)

“Little Women” (Greta Gerwig)

“The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian)

“The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten)

Still Possible
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster)

“Just Mercy” (Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham)

Best Animated Feature

In the Lead

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

More Voices

  • Oscar Statue Oscars Placeholder

    Oscars 2020 Predictions: Who Will Get Nominated?

    The Oscar race is on. And it’s about to get a lot more intense when the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announces the nominations for the 92nd Oscars on Jan. 13. Golden Globes shutout “The Irishman” is favored to earn several nods, as will “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which went home [...]

  • Golden Globes Analysis Oscar Race

    Why Golden Globes Will Likely Have Little Effect on Oscar Nominations (Column)

    With the Globes now behind us and Oscar noms rapidly approaching on Jan. 13, what should we be paying attention to in Hollywood’s biggest film awards race? Surefire bets are Globe winners Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), who already has one Oscar, and Brad Pitt, who should garner his third acting nomination for his work in Quentin [...]

  • Renee Zellweger "Judy" Pathe

    Golden Globes Predictions: Who Will Win in the Film Categories?

    With the Golden Globes just around the corner, there’s only one thing that seems inevitable: Renée Zellweger will win for best actress in the drama category when the awards are handed out on Jan. 5. Besides that, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. can go in so many different directions, as the Globes are arguably the [...]

  • Joe Talbot Jimmie Fails Last Black

    Want a Career in the Arts? Build a Community (Guest Column)

    Last November, 400,000 writers from around the world agreed to spend a month with their friends writing novels. They met in libraries and cafés, cheered on by 1,000 volunteers. One writer, a 20-year-old college student, recently signed a two-book publishing deal. Previous novelists have had their books turned into Hollywood movies. And it wasn’t just [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in

    Can 'Little Women' Recover for Oscars After SAG Nominations Shutout?

    Where in the world was “Little Women”? That was the big question this morning when the 2020 SAG Award nominations were announced. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic novel was completely shut out by Wednesday’s nominations. It comes on the heels of “Little Women” snagging just two Golden Globe noms for Saoirse Ronan for lead [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is

    Golden Globes: Six Things to Know About the Film Nominations

    Most of Monday morning’s Globe nominations didn’t come as a big surprise. “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” have been ruling awards season – their many nominations were expected. But Globe wins don’t necessarily translate to Oscar gold — about half of best pic wins have been in sync [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad