Labor Day Sales Are Already Live: Here Are the Best Deals So Far

Everyone’s favorite three-day weekend is still more than a week off, but Labor Day deals are already going live. In a competitive market, retailers aren’t shying away from big-time sales, slashing the price of coveted items by up to 50% off.

From the beloved Le Creuset Dutch Oven to Dyson’s top-rated wireless vacuum, here are the best Labor Day deals online so far.

Le Creuset Classic Wide Round Dutch Oven (40% Off)

Save big on the household name kitchen appliance that changes the game for any amateur or experienced chef. The classic dutch oven, which comes in a wide range of vibrant colors, is perfect for frying, braising, roasting and baking. Made out of enameled cast iron, it delivers top of the line heat distribution and retention, while offering ample space for browning and searing meat without overcrowding.

BUY NOW: $305 $183 Buy It

Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner ($100 Off)

The V7 is one of the best iterations from the top-rated Dyson line, featuring 75% more brush power than the V6. The direct-drive cleaner head removes hard-to-get dirt from carpets, while a Soft roller clean head is engineered for a gentler touch on hardwood floors. Plus, it’s fitted with a handy hygienic bin emptying system so you never have to touch the dirt while emptying the pile-up.

BUY NOW: $349.99 $249 Buy It

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan ($120 Off)

As pollutant levels rise across the country, it’s never been more important to have a high-functioning air purifier at home. This purifying fan from Dyson uses Air Multiplier technology to sense pollution events automatically, capture ultrafine pollutants and project cleaner air around the room.

BUY NOW: $569.99 $449.99 Buy It

Samsung 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($500 Off)

Samsung’s QN90A uses an array of Quantum Mini LEDs for a vibrant and crystal clear display, maximized by its Quantum Matrix Technology for impressive contrast. Plus, with anti-glare screen technology, Ultra Viewing Angle and Object Tracking Sound+, the flat-screen TV promises an immersive and cinematic experience right from your living room.

BUY NOW: $2599.99 $2099.99 Buy It

LG Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos ($300 Off)

Add to your home cinema with this high quality sound bar, currently on sale for an unbeatable price. The powerful speakers offer surround sound through an optimal subwoofer, while AI Sound Pro delivers optimal sound through adaptive sound control. Plus, it works with Google Assistant for easy hands-free use.

BUY NOW: $799.99 $499.99 Buy It

Epson Home Cinema Projector ($100 Off)

Watch all your favorite streaming channels such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more through this Android TV built-in projector. It delivers HD resolution for crisp image quality that stretches up to 33 inches wide. It also lets you connect to Blu-ray players and gaming consoles via HDMI.

BUY NOW: $999.99 $899.99 Buy It

Casainc Steel Outdoor Charcoal Grill ($118 Off)

With a few more months of warm weather, it’s a good time to splurge on a high-quality grill for outdoor gatherings. This one from Casainc, currently 30% off, is made out of durable anti-rust steel, comes with a steel firebox for reducing smoke and is equipped with a handy side table for storing tools and food.

BUY NOW: $309.40 $191.10 Buy It

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress ($500 Off)

You won’t have a cooler, deeper sleep than with Tempur-Pedic’s groundbreaking Breeze Mattress, which is infused with cooling fibers for a cool touch that stays throughout the entire night using PureCool+ technology.

BUY NOW: $5299 $4799 Buy It

Leesa Legend Mattress ($500 Off)

Leesa is offering dozens of early-bird Labor Day sales that slash prices up to $500. The Legend Mattress is made with two layers of springs (pocket springs and microcoils) in addition to a top layer constructed out of Leesa-exclusive foam for medium-firm support. Plus, the eco-friendly company makes all of their covers out of 100% organic cotton, Merino wool and fiber from recycled materials.

BUY NOW: $2099 $$2599 Buy It

Nike Air Max Correlate (41% Off)

You won’t find a better deal on these classic Nike sneakers, upgraded with a vibrant colorway for a distinct look. The Correlate features a multi-textured upper and a soft foam midsole for maximum comfort throughout the day.