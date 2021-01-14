Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Supporting Actress – Gillian Anderson’s Iron Lady May Mine for Gold

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS
UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Gillian Anderson turned heads as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” and she’s now among the frontrunners to be nominated for the TV supporting actress Golden Globe. But she’s not the only contender playing a real-life figure to be in the mix, as Uzo Adubo’s take on Shirley Chisholm for FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America” also places that actress — an awards favorite — at the top of the list. Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter might split “The Crown” vote however, opening the door for others such as “Schitt’s Creek’s” Annie Murphy.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Gillian Anderson
"
The Crown
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 5 nominations, 1 win (1997's "The X-Files")
ROLE
: Margaret Thatcher
Annie Murphy
"
Schitt's Creek
" (Pop TV)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Alexis Rose
Uzo Aduba
"
Mrs. America
" (FX)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations
ROLE
: Shirley Chisholm
Julia Garner
"Ozark
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Ruth Langmore
Helena Bonham Carter
"The Crown" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 8 nominations
ROLE
: Princess Margaret
NEXT IN LINE:
Marielle Heller
"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Alma Wheatley
Hannah Waddingham
"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Rebecca Welton
Rhea Seehorn
"
Better Call Saul
" (AMC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Kim Wexler
Jessie Buckley
"
Fargo
" (FX)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Oraetta Mayflower
Cynthia Erivo
"The Outsider" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations
ROLE
: Holly Gibney
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
-
-
Rose Byrne,“Mrs. America” (FX)
Judy Davis,“Ratched” (Netflix)
Aunjanue Ellis,“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Emily Hampshire,“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Tatiana Maslany,“Perry Mason” (HBO)
Yvonne Orji,“Insecure” (HBO)
Chloe Sevigny,“We Are Who We Are” (HBO)
Fiona Shaw,“Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Sharon Stone,“Ratched” (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman,“Mrs. America” (FX)
Letitia Wright,“Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)
-
-
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)
-
-
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song- Motion Picture
- Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
-
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
-
-
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
-
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).