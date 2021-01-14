Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Supporting Actress – Gillian Anderson’s Iron Lady May Mine for Gold

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS

UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Gillian Anderson turned heads as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” and she’s now among the frontrunners to be nominated for the TV supporting actress Golden Globe. But she’s not the only contender playing a real-life figure to be in the mix, as Uzo Adubo’s take on Shirley Chisholm for FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America” also places that actress — an awards favorite — at the top of the list. Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter might split “The Crown” vote however, opening the door for others such as “Schitt’s Creek’s” Annie Murphy.

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” Des Willie/Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Gillian Anderson

" The Crown " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 5 nominations, 1 win (1997's "The X-Files")

ROLE : Margaret Thatcher

Annie Murphy

" Schitt's Creek " (Pop TV)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Alexis Rose

Uzo Aduba

" Mrs. America " (FX)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Shirley Chisholm

Julia Garner

"Ozark " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Ruth Langmore

Helena Bonham Carter

"The Crown" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 8 nominations

ROLE : Princess Margaret



Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

NEXT IN LINE :

Marielle Heller

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Alma Wheatley

Hannah Waddingham

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Rebecca Welton

Rhea Seehorn

" Better Call Saul " (AMC)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Kim Wexler

Jessie Buckley

" Fargo " (FX)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Oraetta Mayflower

Cynthia Erivo

"The Outsider" (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Holly Gibney



Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” Merie Weismiller Wallace - SMPSP

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Rose Byrne, “Mrs. America” (FX) Judy Davis, “Ratched” (Netflix) Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) Emily Hampshire, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) Tatiana Maslany, “Perry Mason” (HBO) Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (HBO) Chloe Sevigny, “We Are Who We Are” (HBO) Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” (BBC America) Sharon Stone, “Ratched” (Netflix) Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” (FX) Letitia Wright, “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)



