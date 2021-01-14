Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Supporting Actor – Dan Levy May Need to Make Room Next to His Emmys

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

The Golden Globes supporting categories are always a hodgepodge of contenders from drama, comedy, limited series and TV movies. “Glee” star Chris Colfer is the last supporting actor from a comedy/musical to win the award, way back in 2010. And the last supporting actor from a half-hour was Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2007. Now, “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy has a chance to bring the funny back to the supporting TV actor field, won last year by Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Courtesy of ABC Studios

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Dan Levy

" Schitt's Creek " (Pop TV)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : David Rose

Mahershala Ali

" Ramy " (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations, 1 win (2019's "Green Book")

ROLE : Sheikh Malik

Tobias Menzies

" The Crown " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

John Boyega

"Small Axe " (Amazon Prime Video)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Leroy Logan

Brendan Gleeson

"The Comey Rule" (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations

ROLE : Donald Trump



Daveed Diggs, “The Good Lord Bird” Showtime

NEXT IN LINE :

Donald Sutherland

"The Undoing" (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 8 nominations, 2 wins (1996's "Citizen X" and 2003's "Path to War")

ROLE : Franklin Reinhardt

Tom Pelphrey

"Ozark" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Ben Davis

Jim Parsons

" Hollywood " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 1 win (2011's "The Big Bang Theory")

ROLE : Henry Willson

Michael Kenneth Williams

" Lovecraft Country " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Montrose Freeman

Daveed Diggs

"The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Frederick Douglass



Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Gioncarlo Valentine for Variety

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC) Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” (AMC) Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC) John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (HBO) Jason Schwartzman, “Fargo” (FX) Michael Sheen, “Quiz” (AMC) Christian Slater, “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (USA) Glynn Turman, “Fargo” (FX) Ben Whishaw, “Fargo” (FX)



About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).