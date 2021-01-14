Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Supporting Actor – Dan Levy May Need to Make Room Next to His Emmys

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR
UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
The Golden Globes supporting categories are always a hodgepodge of contenders from drama, comedy, limited series and TV movies. “Glee” star Chris Colfer is the last supporting actor from a comedy/musical to win the award, way back in 2010. And the last supporting actor from a half-hour was Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2007. Now, “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy has a chance to bring the funny back to the supporting TV actor field, won last year by Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Dan Levy
"
Schitt's Creek
" (Pop TV)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: David Rose
Mahershala Ali
"
Ramy
" (Hulu)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations, 1 win (2019's "Green Book")
ROLE
: Sheikh Malik
Tobias Menzies
"
The Crown
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations
ROLE
: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
John Boyega
"Small Axe
" (Amazon Prime Video)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Leroy Logan
Brendan Gleeson
"The Comey Rule" (Showtime)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations
ROLE
: Donald Trump
NEXT IN LINE:
Donald Sutherland
"The Undoing" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 8 nominations, 2 wins (1996's "Citizen X" and 2003's "Path to War")
ROLE
: Franklin Reinhardt
Tom Pelphrey
"Ozark" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Ben Davis
Jim Parsons
"
Hollywood
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations, 1 win (2011's "The Big Bang Theory")
ROLE
: Henry Willson
Michael Kenneth Williams
"
Lovecraft Country
" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Montrose Freeman
Daveed Diggs
"The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Frederick Douglass
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
-
-
Andre Braugher,“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)
Jonathan Banks,“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Giancarlo Esposito,“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
John Lithgow,“Perry Mason” (HBO)
Jason Schwartzman,“Fargo” (FX)
Michael Sheen,“Quiz” (AMC)
Christian Slater,“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (USA)
Glynn Turman,“Fargo” (FX)
Ben Whishaw,“Fargo” (FX)
-
-
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song- Motion Picture
- Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).