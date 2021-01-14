Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actress (Limited Series/TV Movie) – Anya Taylor-Joy’s Gambit to Take On Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Superstars Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will face off with up-and-comers like Anya Taylor-Joy, Shira Haas and Michaela Coel in an extremely competitive category for best actress in a limited series or TV movie. Kidman is an HFPA favorite, having won four Globes as a performer — including this category for “Big Little Lies.” But last year, HFPA made sure to balance the nomination roster with newer performers like Kaitlyn Dever and Joey King, alongside household names such as Helen Mirren and Michelle Williams (who eventually won, for “Fosse/Verdon”).

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Phil Bray/Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Anya Taylor-Joy

" The Queen's Gambit " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Beth Harmon

Cate Blanchett

" Mrs. America " (FX)

GLOBES HISTORY : 10 nominations, 4 wins (1996's "To Die For," 2002's "Moulin Rouge," 2003's "The Hours," 2018's "Big Little Lies")

ROLE : Phyllis Schlafly

Nicole Kidman

" The Undoing " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 14 nominations, 1 win (2017's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

ROLE : Grace Fraser

Shira Haas

"Unorthodox " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Esther Shapiro

Michaela Coel

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Arabella



Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” Courtesy of Hulu

NEXT IN LINE :

Kerry Washington

" Little Fires Everywhere " (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Mia Warren

Daisy Edgar-Jones

"Normal People" (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Marianne

Reese Witherspoon

" Little Fires Everywhere " (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : 6 nominations, 1 win (2006's "Walk the Line")

ROLE : Elena Richardson

Octavia Spencer

" Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 1 win (2012's "The Help")

ROLE : Madam C.J. Walker/Sarah Breedlove

Michelle Dockery

"Defending Jacob" (Apple TV Plus)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Laurie Barber



Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, “A Teacher” FX on Hulu

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Sian Clifford, “Quiz” (AMC)

“Quiz” (AMC) Rosario Dawson, “Briarpatch” (USA)

“Briarpatch” (USA) Zoe Kazan, “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO) Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (Netflix) Kate Mara, “A Teacher” (FX on Hulu)

“A Teacher” (FX on Hulu) Bette Midler, “Coastal Elites” (HBO)

“Coastal Elites” (HBO) Sonoya Mizuno, “Devs” (FX)

“Devs” (FX) Amanda Peet, “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (USA)

“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (USA) Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video) Yvonne Strahovski, “Stateless” (Netflix)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).