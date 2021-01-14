×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: Netflix Debuts ‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actress (Limited Series/TV Movie) – Anya Taylor-Joy’s Gambit to Take On Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett

The Queen's Gambit Mrs. America I
Netflix/FX/HBO

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Superstars Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will face off with up-and-comers like Anya Taylor-Joy, Shira Haas and Michaela Coel in an extremely competitive category for best actress in a limited series or TV movie. Kidman is an HFPA favorite, having won four Globes as a performer — including this category for “Big Little Lies.” But last year, HFPA made sure to balance the nomination roster with newer performers like Kaitlyn Dever and Joey King, alongside household names such as Helen Mirren and Michelle Williams (who eventually won, for “Fosse/Verdon”).

Lazy loaded image
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” Phil Bray/Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:

  1. Anya Taylor-Joy
    "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
    GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
    ROLE: Beth Harmon
  2. Cate Blanchett
    "Mrs. America" (FX)
    GLOBES HISTORY    : 10 nominations, 4 wins (1996's "To Die For," 2002's "Moulin Rouge," 2003's "The Hours," 2018's "Big Little Lies")
    ROLE: Phyllis Schlafly
  3. Nicole Kidman
    "The Undoing" (HBO)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 1 win (2017's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    ROLE: Grace Fraser
  4. Shira Haas 
    "Unorthodox" (Netflix)
    GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
    ROLE: Esther Shapiro
  5. Michaela Coel
    "I May Destroy You" (HBO)
    GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
    ROLE: Arabella
Lazy loaded image
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” Courtesy of Hulu

NEXT IN LINE:

  1. Kerry Washington
    "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 2 nominations 
    ROLE: Mia Warren
  2. Daisy Edgar-Jones
    "Normal People" (Hulu)
    GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
    ROLE: Marianne
  3. Reese Witherspoon
    "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 6 nominations, 1 win (2006's "Walk the Line")
    ROLE: Elena Richardson
  4. Octavia Spencer
    "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" (Netflix)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 3 nominations, 1 win (2012's "The Help")
    ROLE: Madam C.J. Walker/Sarah Breedlove
  5. Michelle Dockery
    "Defending Jacob" (Apple TV Plus)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination
    ROLE: Laurie Barber
Lazy loaded image
Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, “A Teacher” FX on Hulu

ALSO IN CONTENTION:

  • Sian Clifford, “Quiz” (AMC)
  • Rosario Dawson, “Briarpatch” (USA)
  • Zoe Kazan, “The Plot Against America” (HBO)
  • Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (Netflix)
  • Kate Mara, “A Teacher” (FX on Hulu)
  • Bette Midler, “Coastal Elites” (HBO)
  • Sonoya Mizuno, “Devs” (FX)
  • Amanda Peet, “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (USA)
  • Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Yvonne Strahovski, “Stateless” (Netflix)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

  • Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
  • Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
  • Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
  • Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
  • The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
  • The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
  • Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
  • Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
  • Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
  • 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).

 

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad