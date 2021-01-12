Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actress (Drama) – Olivia Colman Aims for a Repeat Win

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Incumbent TV drama actress winner Olivia Colman returns to defend her crown, and “The Crown” star could very well be the first back-to-back Globes victor in the category since “Homeland’s” Claire Danes did it in 2011 and 2012. Among last year’s other nominees, “The Morning Show” stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon aren’t eligible, nor is “Big Little Lies'” Nicole Kidman. (Kidman, however, is up for limited series actress, via “The Undoing.”) That leaves 2018 winner Sandra Oh and 2019 Emmy winner Jodie Comer, both of “Killing Eve,” looking to get in — but it’s a crowded field.

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Sophie Mutevelian

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Olivia Colman

" The Crown " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 3 wins (2017's "The Night Manager," 2019's "The Favourite," 2020's "The Crown")

ROLE : Queen Elizabeth II

Laura Linney

" Ozark " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 6 nominations, 2 wins (2009's "John Adams," 2011's "The Big C")

ROLE : Wendy Byrde

Sarah Paulson

" Ratched " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 1 win (2017's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

ROLE : Nurse Mildred Ratched

Jodie Comer

"Killing Eve " (BBC America)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Villanelle

Jurnee Smollett

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Letitia Lewis



Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” Courtesy of Starz/Aimee Spinks

NEXT IN LINE :

Caitriona Balfe

" Outlander " (Starz)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations

ROLE : Claire Fraser

Emma Corrin

"The Crown" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Diana, Princess of Wales

Phoebe Dynevor

" Bridgerton " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Daphne Bridgerton

Sandra Oh

" Killing Eve " (BBC America)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations, 2 wins (2005's "Grey's Anatomy" and 2019's "Killing Eve")

ROLE : Eve Polastri

Hilary Swank

"Away" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 2 wins (2000's "Boys Don't Cry" and 2005's "Million Dollar Baby")

ROLE : Emma Green



Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery” CBS

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access) Jennifer Connelly, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

“Snowpiercer” (TNT) Claire Danes, “Homecoming” (Showtime)

“Homecoming” (Showtime) Viola Davis, “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

“How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC) Natalie Dormer, “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” (Showtime)

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” (Showtime) Brandee Evans, “P-Valley” (Starz)

“P-Valley” (Starz) Janelle Monae, “Homecoming” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Homecoming” (Amazon Prime Video) Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access) Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” (NBC)

“This Is Us” (NBC) Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).