Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actress (Drama) – Olivia Colman Aims for a Repeat Win

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Incumbent TV drama actress winner Olivia Colman returns to defend her crown, and “The Crown” star could very well be the first back-to-back Globes victor in the category since “Homeland’s” Claire Danes did it in 2011 and 2012. Among last year’s other nominees, “The Morning Show” stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon aren’t eligible, nor is “Big Little Lies'” Nicole Kidman. (Kidman, however, is up for limited series actress, via “The Undoing.”) That leaves 2018 winner Sandra Oh and 2019 Emmy winner Jodie Comer, both of “Killing Eve,” looking to get in — but it’s a crowded field.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Olivia Colman
"
The Crown
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations, 3 wins (2017's "The Night Manager," 2019's "The Favourite," 2020's "The Crown")
ROLE
: Queen Elizabeth II
Laura Linney
"
Ozark
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 6 nominations, 2 wins (2009's "John Adams," 2011's "The Big C")
ROLE
: Wendy Byrde
Sarah Paulson
"
Ratched
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations, 1 win (2017's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
ROLE
: Nurse Mildred Ratched
Jodie Comer
"Killing Eve
" (BBC America)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Villanelle
Jurnee Smollett
"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Letitia Lewis
NEXT IN LINE:
Caitriona Balfe
"
Outlander
" (Starz)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 4 nominations
ROLE
: Claire Fraser
Emma Corrin
"The Crown" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Diana, Princess of Wales
Phoebe Dynevor
"
Bridgerton
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Daphne Bridgerton
Sandra Oh
"
Killing Eve
" (BBC America)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations, 2 wins (2005's "Grey's Anatomy" and 2019's "Killing Eve")
ROLE
: Eve Polastri
Hilary Swank
"Away" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations, 2 wins (2000's "Boys Don't Cry" and 2005's "Million Dollar Baby")
ROLE
: Emma Green
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
Christine Baranski,“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
Jennifer Connelly,“Snowpiercer” (TNT)
Claire Danes,“Homecoming” (Showtime)
Viola Davis,“How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Natalie Dormer,“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” (Showtime)
Brandee Evans,“P-Valley” (Starz)
Janelle Monae,“Homecoming” (Amazon Prime Video)
Sonequa Martin-Green,“Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)
Mandy Moore,“This Is Us” (NBC)
Evan Rachel Wood,“Westworld” (HBO)
