Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actress (Comedy) – Catherine O’Hara Should Finally Be Recognized

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Last year’s winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” which has ended its run after two seasons) is out of the running, as is 2019 winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which didn’t make the eligibility window this year), opening the door for newcomers. But just as they did at the Emmys, the “Schitt’s Creek” team appears on top of the world — and on top of mind for HFPA members, which is why Catherine O’Hara (who shockingly has never been nominated by the Globes) will likely need to make more room on her trophy shelf.

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Courtesy of Pop TV

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Catherine O'Hara

" Schitt's Creek " (Pop TV)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Moira Rose

Christina Applegate

" Dead to Me " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations

ROLE : Jen Harding

Issa Rae

" Insecure " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Issa Dee

Elle Fanning

"The Great " (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Catherine the Great

Kaley Cuoco

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Cassie Bowden



Awkwafina, “Nora from Queens” Courtesy of Comedy Central

NEXT IN LINE :

Jane Levy

" Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist " (NBC)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Zoey

Awkwafina

" Nora from Queens " (Comedy Central)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination, 1 win (2020's "The Farewell")

ROLE : Nora

Linda Cardellini

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Judy Hale

Lily Collins

" Emily in Paris " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Emily Cooper

Tracee Ellis Ross

"Black-ish" (ABC)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination, 1 win (2017's "Black-ish")

ROLE : Rainbow Johnson



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever” Netflix

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX) Natasia Demetriou, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) Maya Erskine, “Pen15” (Hulu)

“Pen15” (Hulu) Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix) Regina Hall, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

“Black Monday” (Showtime) Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)

“Mom” (CBS) Zoe Kravitz, “High Fidelity” (Hulu)

“High Fidelity” (Hulu) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix) Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix) Merritt Wever, “Run” (HBO)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).