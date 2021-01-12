Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actress (Comedy) – Catherine O’Hara Should Finally Be Recognized

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Last year’s winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” which has ended its run after two seasons) is out of the running, as is 2019 winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which didn’t make the eligibility window this year), opening the door for newcomers. But just as they did at the Emmys, the “Schitt’s Creek” team appears on top of the world — and on top of mind for HFPA members, which is why Catherine O’Hara (who shockingly has never been nominated by the Globes) will likely need to make more room on her trophy shelf.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Catherine O'Hara
"
Schitt's Creek
" (Pop TV)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Moira Rose
Christina Applegate
"
Dead to Me
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 4 nominations
ROLE
: Jen Harding
Issa Rae
"
Insecure
" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations
ROLE
: Issa Dee
Elle Fanning
"The Great
" (Hulu)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Catherine the Great
Kaley Cuoco
"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Cassie Bowden
NEXT IN LINE:
Jane Levy
"
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
" (NBC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Zoey
Awkwafina
"
Nora from Queens
" (Comedy Central)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination, 1 win (2020's "The Farewell")
ROLE
: Nora
Linda Cardellini
"Dead to Me" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Judy Hale
Lily Collins
"
Emily in Paris
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Emily Cooper
Tracee Ellis Ross
"Black-ish" (ABC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination, 1 win (2017's "Black-ish")
ROLE
: Rainbow Johnson
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
Pamela Adlon,“Better Things” (FX)
Natasia Demetriou,“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Maya Erskine,“Pen15” (Hulu)
Jane Fonda,“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)
Regina Hall,“Black Monday” (Showtime)
Allison Janney,“Mom” (CBS)
Zoe Kravitz,“High Fidelity” (Hulu)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan,“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
Lily Tomlin,“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)
Merritt Wever,“Run” (HBO)
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song- Motion Picture
- Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).