Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actor (Limited Series/TV Movie) – Mark Ruffalo Faces Formidable Foes

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

UPDATED: Jan. 14, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Mark Ruffalo has only been nominated twice for a Golden Globe, and has never won. But coming off an Emmy victory for his double turn in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True” — in which he plays twins in the limited series — Ruffalo is in line for a third nod and his first potential win. But he’ll face formidable competition in Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”), Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”), Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”), Chris Rock (“Fargo”), Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”) and Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”), among others.

Mark Ruffalo and Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Courtesy of HBO

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Mark Ruffalo

" I Know This Much Is True " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey

Hugh Grant

" The Undoing " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 5 nominations, 1 win (1995's "Four Weddings and a Funeral")

ROLE : Jonathan Fraser

Ethan Hawke

" The Good Lord Bird " (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : John Brown

Bryan Cranston

"Your Honor " (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : 7 nominations, 1 win (2014's "Breaking Bad")

ROLE : Michael Desiato

Hugh Jackman

"Bad Education" (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 1 win (2013's "Les Misérables")

ROLE : Frank Tassone



Chris Rock, “Fargo” FX

NEXT IN LINE :

Chris Rock

"Fargo" (FX)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Loy Cannon

Paul Mescal

"Normal People" (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Connell

Jeff Daniels

" The Comey Rule " (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations

ROLE : James Comey

Chris Evans

" Defending Jacob " (Apple TV Plus)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Andy Barber

Jeremy Pope

"Hollywood" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Archie Coleman



Nick Offerman, “Devs” Miya Mizuno/FX

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Andre Holland, “The Eddy” (Netflix) Paul Bettany, “Uncle Frank” (Amazon Prime Video) Jude Law, “The Third Day” (HBO) Matthew Macfadyen, “Quiz” (AMC) Nick Offerman, “Devs” (FX) Nick Robinson, “A Teacher” (FX on Hulu) Seth Rogen, “An American Pickle” (HBO Max)



2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).