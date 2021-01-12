Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actor (Drama) – Jason Bateman and Matthew Rhys Duke It Out

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Jason Bateman already has a Golden Globe for TV comedy actor, which he won in 2005 thanks to “Arrested Development.” Could he pick up another one this year, but for drama via “Ozark”? It’s a possibility, but his competition is also another HFPA favorite: Matthew Rhys, nominated twice (without a win) for “The Americans,” and now back with a new series, “Perry Mason.” The field is open, as last year’s winner, “Succession” star Brian Cox, isn’t in the running this time, nor are most other nominees from last year (including Kit Harington, Rami Malek and Billy Porter).

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Jackson Davis/Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Jason Bateman

" Ozark " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations, 1 win (2005's "Arrested Development")

ROLE : Marty Byrde

Matthew Rhys

" Perry Mason " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Perry Mason

Pedro Pascal

" The Mandalorian " (Disney Plus)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : The Mandalorian

Jonathan Majors

"Lovecraft Country " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Atticus Freeman

Al Pacino

"Hunters" (Amazon Prime Video)

GLOBES HISTORY : 18 nominations, 4 wins (1974's "Serpico," 1993's "Scent of a Woman," 2004's "Angels in America," 2011's "You Don't Know Jack"), Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient (2001)

ROLE : Meyer Offerman



Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

NEXT IN LINE :

Bob Odenkirk

" Better Call Saul " (AMC)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations

ROLE : Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Josh O'Connor

"The Crown" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Charles, Prince of Wales

Regé-Jean Page

" Bridgerton " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

Sterling K. Brown

" This Is Us " (NBC)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations, 1 win (2018's "This Is Us")

ROLE : Randall Pearson

Antony Starr

"The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Homelander



Jack Dylan Grazer, “We Are Who We Are” HBO

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Nicco Annan, “P-Valley” (Starz)

“P-Valley” (Starz) Matt Bomer, “The Sinner” (USA)

“The Sinner” (USA) Jack Dylan Grazer, “We Are Who We Are” (HBO)

“We Are Who We Are” (HBO) Justin Hartley, “This Is Us” (NBC)

“This Is Us” (NBC) Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

“The Good Doctor” (ABC) Sam Heughan, “Outlander” (Starz)

“Outlander” (Starz) Ben Mendelsohn, “The Outsider” (HBO)

“The Outsider” (HBO) Patrick Stewart, “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

“Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access) Karl Urban, “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) Finn Wittrock, “Ratched” (Netflix)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).