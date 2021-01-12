Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actor (Drama) – Jason Bateman and Matthew Rhys Duke It Out

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Jason Bateman already has a Golden Globe for TV comedy actor, which he won in 2005 thanks to “Arrested Development.” Could he pick up another one this year, but for drama via “Ozark”? It’s a possibility, but his competition is also another HFPA favorite: Matthew Rhys, nominated twice (without a win) for “The Americans,” and now back with a new series, “Perry Mason.” The field is open, as last year’s winner, “Succession” star Brian Cox, isn’t in the running this time, nor are most other nominees from last year (including Kit Harington, Rami Malek and Billy Porter).
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Jason Bateman
"
Ozark
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 4 nominations, 1 win (2005's "Arrested Development")
ROLE
: Marty Byrde
Matthew Rhys
"
Perry Mason
" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations
ROLE
: Perry Mason
Pedro Pascal
"
The Mandalorian
" (Disney Plus)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: The Mandalorian
Jonathan Majors
"Lovecraft Country
" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Atticus Freeman
Al Pacino
"Hunters" (Amazon Prime Video)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 18 nominations, 4 wins (1974's "Serpico," 1993's "Scent of a Woman," 2004's "Angels in America," 2011's "You Don't Know Jack"), Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient (2001)
ROLE
: Meyer Offerman
NEXT IN LINE:
Bob Odenkirk
"
Better Call Saul
" (AMC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations
ROLE
: Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
Josh O'Connor
"The Crown" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Charles, Prince of Wales
Regé-Jean Page
"
Bridgerton
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings
Sterling K. Brown
"
This Is Us
" (NBC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations, 1 win (2018's "This Is Us")
ROLE
: Randall Pearson
Antony Starr
"The Boys" (Amazon Prime Video)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Homelander
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
Nicco Annan,“P-Valley” (Starz)
Matt Bomer,“The Sinner” (USA)
Jack Dylan Grazer,“We Are Who We Are” (HBO)
Justin Hartley,“This Is Us” (NBC)
Freddie Highmore,“The Good Doctor” (ABC)
Sam Heughan,“Outlander” (Starz)
Ben Mendelsohn,“The Outsider” (HBO)
Patrick Stewart,“Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)
Karl Urban,“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
Finn Wittrock,“Ratched” (Netflix)
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song- Motion Picture
- Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).