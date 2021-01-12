Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actor (Comedy) – Eugene Levy and Jason Sudeikis in a Nice Guy Rumble

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
It’s a bit of a shock that neither Eugene Levy nor Catherine O’Hara have even been nominated for a Golden Globe Award during their amazing four-decade career span, going all the way back to “SCTV.” The HFPA will hopefully rectify that this year, even if they’re super late to the party, as the Emmy Awards already gave “Schitt’s Creek” a rousing farewell in September — when the show’s final season swept all the major comedy categories. Levy will face off with last year’s winner, Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), whose big win was a nice surprise. His biggest competition, however, may be Jason Sudeikis, whose “Ted Lasso” has been a critical sensation. And the HFPA members may decide they want to be the first to recognize Sudeikis, rather than come late to the Levy party.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Eugene Levy
"
Schitt's Creek
" (Pop TV)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Johnny Rose
Jason Sudeikis
"
Ted Lasso
" (Apple TV Plus)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef
"
Ramy
" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination, 1 win (for 2020's "Ramy")
ROLE
: Ramy
Don Cheadle
"Black Monday
" (Showtime)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 5 nominations, 2 wins (for 1999's "The Rat Pack" and 2013's "House of Lies")
ROLE
: Mo Monroe
Ben Platt
"The Politician" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Payton Hobart
NEXT IN LINE:
Ricky Gervais
"
After Life
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations, 1 win (2004's "The Office")
ROLE
: Tony Johnson
Nicholas Hoult
"
The Great
" (Hulu)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Peter
Matt Berry
"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Laszlo Cravensworth
Dave Burd
"
Dave
" (FX)
GLOBES HISTORY
: Never nominated
ROLE
: Dave
Steve Carell
"Space Force" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 9 nominations, 1 win (2006's "The Office")
ROLE
: Gen. Mark Naird
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
Anthony Anderson,“Black-ish” (ABC)
Asa Butterfield,“Sex Education” (Netflix)
Jim Carrey,“Kidding” (Showtime)
Larry David,“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
Martin Freeman,“Breeders” (FX)
Hugh Laurie,“Avenue 5” (HBO)
Rob McElhenney,“Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus)
Lamorne Morris,“Woke” (Hulu)
John C. Reilly,“Moonbase 8” (Showtime)
Andy Samberg,“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song- Motion Picture
- Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).