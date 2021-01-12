Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Actor (Comedy) – Eugene Levy and Jason Sudeikis in a Nice Guy Rumble

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

It’s a bit of a shock that neither Eugene Levy nor Catherine O’Hara have even been nominated for a Golden Globe Award during their amazing four-decade career span, going all the way back to “SCTV.” The HFPA will hopefully rectify that this year, even if they’re super late to the party, as the Emmy Awards already gave “Schitt’s Creek” a rousing farewell in September — when the show’s final season swept all the major comedy categories. Levy will face off with last year’s winner, Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), whose big win was a nice surprise. His biggest competition, however, may be Jason Sudeikis, whose “Ted Lasso” has been a critical sensation. And the HFPA members may decide they want to be the first to recognize Sudeikis, rather than come late to the Levy party.

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” PopTV

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Eugene Levy

" Schitt's Creek " (Pop TV)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Johnny Rose

Jason Sudeikis

" Ted Lasso " (Apple TV Plus)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef

" Ramy " (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination, 1 win (for 2020's "Ramy")

ROLE : Ramy

Don Cheadle

"Black Monday " (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : 5 nominations, 2 wins (for 1999's "The Rat Pack" and 2013's "House of Lies")

ROLE : Mo Monroe

Ben Platt

"The Politician" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Payton Hobart



Dave Burd, “Dave” Byron Cohen/FX

NEXT IN LINE :

Ricky Gervais

" After Life " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 3 nominations, 1 win (2004's "The Office")

ROLE : Tony Johnson

Nicholas Hoult

" The Great " (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Peter

Matt Berry

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Laszlo Cravensworth

Dave Burd

" Dave " (FX)

GLOBES HISTORY : Never nominated

ROLE : Dave

Steve Carell

"Space Force" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 9 nominations, 1 win (2006's "The Office")

ROLE : Gen. Mark Naird



Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Courtesy of ABC

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

“Black-ish” (ABC) Asa Butterfield, “Sex Education” (Netflix)

“Sex Education” (Netflix) Jim Carrey, “Kidding” (Showtime)

“Kidding” (Showtime) Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) Martin Freeman, “Breeders” (FX)

“Breeders” (FX) Hugh Laurie, “Avenue 5” (HBO)

“Avenue 5” (HBO) Rob McElhenney, “Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus)

“Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus) Lamorne Morris, “Woke” (Hulu)

“Woke” (Hulu) John C. Reilly, “Moonbase 8” (Showtime)

“Moonbase 8” (Showtime) Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).