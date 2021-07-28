Celebrate ‘Jungle Cruise’ With the Best Disney Parks Gifts and Merch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From “Pirates of the Caribbean” to “The Haunted Mansion,” Disney has never had a hard time turning its beloved theme park attractions into blockbuster movies. Now, ahead of its July 30 premiere, eyes are on “Jungle Cruise,” the star-studded movie inspired by Disney’s Amazon river boat ride.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in the action-comedy, which just like “Cruella” and “Black Widow” before it, will hit Disney Plus on the same day as theaters. Frequent Disney theme park visitors — many of whom have likely waded through the adventure-ridden river cruise at one of its four theme park locations — are sure to enjoy the inspired film, which sees Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and Frank Wolff (Johnson) take a ramshackle boat down the Amazon in search of an ancient healing tree.

To celebrate “Jungle Cruise,” “Haunted Mansion” and more iconic Disney attractions, check out the best Disney merch and gifts that any Disney lover in your life (including yourself) are sure to love.

Popular on Variety

Jungle Cruise Cookie Jar

Courtesy of the Disney Shop.

Can’t manage to wrangle the Space Mountain cookie jar (don’t worry we found a few on ebay, act now), then there’s always the equally covetable Jungle Cruise version. Make all the “backside of water” jokes you want with this adorable ceramic container. About 28 inches long, this hand wash only vessel is perfect for protecting your cookies from hippos (who have no business being around this cruise as they’re not native to the landscape).

Jungle Cruise Cookie Jar $54.99 Buy It

Jungle Cruise Face Mask

Courtesy of Red Bubble

Headed to the park and looking for a thematic layer of extra protection? Rep one of the most famous Disneyland rides of all time, while also staying safe, with this “Jungle Cruise” face mask, made out of two layers of soft polyester and spandex fabric for a comfortable fit.

BUY NOW: $11.25 Buy It

Disney Jungle Cruise Ornament

Courtesy of Amazon

While Mickey is mostly hidden through this live action adaptation, he’s still in integral part of the park (especially when he has his fantastic adventure outfit on). Celebrate the classic “Jungle Cruise” boat with this adorable ornament featuring the classic red and white striped boat awning.

Disney Jungle Cruise Set $49.99 Buy It

Star Wars Tiki Mug (And More!)

Courtesy of Target

The Disney Tiki Mug is a coveted treasure for true fans, and often times impossible to find. This “Star Wars” mug with a depiction of “The Mandalorian’s” bounty hunter star Dyn Jarren. In addition to being fun Disney-themed decor, the mug can hold up to 20 ounces of hot or cold liquid, making it a functional cup for any time of day. But if you want something even more rare, there are plenty to find on ebay like this Nautilus mug, the “Nightmare Before Christmas” mug with Lock, Shock and Barrel plus there’s always the Trader Sam’s chip and dip bowl.

BUY NOW: $29.99 Buy It

Dole Whip Soy Wax Candle

Courtesy of Etsy

If you go to Disneyland for the Dole Whip, the beloved frozen dessert served at Disney’s theme parks, you aren’t alone. And you also don’t have to wait until your next trip to enjoy the delicious citrusy smell of the pineapple ice cream. This Dole Whip candle from C&E brings the aura of Disney theme parks to your own home, burning all-natural soy wax to give off a Pina Colada scent to any room.

BUY NOW: $17 Buy It

Haunted Mansion Opera Singer Funko Pop!

Courtesy of Amazon

In her signature pose, the Haunted Mansion’s Opera Singer has her mouth wide open and hands clasped gently in front of her chest as she belts out the notes that are all too familiar to Disney fans who have taken a tour of the eerie manor.

Haunted Mansion Opera Singer Funko Pop $19.98 Buy It

Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits

Courtesy of Amazon

These stretched portraits are the same ones featured in the Stretching Room, one of the most memorable aspects of the Haunted Mansion experience. Just like in the Disney attraction, each portrait features Phantom Manor’s Melanie Ravenswood and her former suitors, all killed by her father Henry.

Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits $80.00 Buy It

Haunted Mansion Map Wall Poster

Courtesy of Amazon

This colorful and artistic poster is a fun addition to any wall space, showcasing all the best characters and rooms from the Haunted Mansion in a winding map that leads viewers through every eerie room and storyline.

Disney Haunted Mansion Map Wall Poster $19.99 Buy It

Pirates of the Caribbean Redd Funko Pop!

Courtesy of Amazon

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this stylized version of Redd, the beloved and newly revamped member of the Wicked Wench crew, her Auctioneer gun in tow.

Pirates of the Caribbean $25.10 Buy It

Disney Classics Complete 55-Disk Blu-ray Movie Box Set

Courtesy fo Amazon

Own 55 Disney Classics from 1937 to 2018 in this comprehensive Blu-ray box set, which celebrates the prolific (and ongoing) legacy of Walt Disney Studios. From the studio’s first animated movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” to “Alice in Wonderland” and “Lion King,” the package comes with colored versions of your favorite Disney movies, in addition to a bonus 80-page book called “A Celebration of Walt Disney Studios.”

BUY NOW: $490 Buy It

‘The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook’

Courtesy of Amazon

This best-selling cookbook is the perfect gift for any Disney-loving chefs in your life. The gorgeous book includes 100 unique and easy recipes familiar to any frequent Disneyland visitor, such as Star Wars Blue Milk, Pixar Pier’s Cookie Num Nums and Mickey Pretzels.

Disney Parks Cake Stand, Tray and Mixing Bowl Set

Courtesy of Disney

This vibrant ceramic cake stand designed by celebrated artist Jerrod Maruyama features all of Disney Park’s most beloved attractions, with a colorful striped exterior to brighten any table set up. If you aren’t a baker, though, you can opt for a more simple tray for treats and snacks or a nesting bowl set, both part of the same collection designed by Maruyama.

BUY NOW: $34.99 Buy It

Estee Lauder x Disney Just One Bite Perfume Compact

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

You’ll want to get your hands on this limited-edition perfume compact fast before it goes. In collaboration with Disney, the collectible was designed by luxury jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann, and features the bitten apple and bluebird from “Snow White.” The perfume inside is a floral scent, containing a rich blend of rose, lily, tuberose and orange flower.

BUY NOW: $250 Buy It

Den Series for Google Home Mini

Courtesy of Otterbox

Transform your Google Home into a fun decor piece with this playfully designed mount, topped off with the classic Mickey ears.

BUY NOW: $19.95 Buy It

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

Reviewers love this Mickey Mouse waffle iron, which uses non-stick cooking plates to bake one six-inch pancake at a time, with impressive animated facial features to boot.

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker $32.99 Buy It

Disney Pixar Popcorn Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

Make movie night more festive with this Pixar popcorn maker, decorated with everyone’s favorite animated characters such as James P. Sullivan, Nemo and Buzz Lightyear. If you’re more of a “Star Wars” stan, try out this Darth Vader-themed popcorn maker instead.

BUY NOW: $35.99 Buy It

Disney X Coach Zip Wristlet With Cinderella Flying Birds Print (12% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Disney gets a classy makeover with this Coach collaboration, which includes this leather zip pouch designed with “Cinderella” flying blue-birds. Made out of smooth leather, the quality wallet includes two card slots and a main compartment for bills, keys and other essentials.

Disney X Coach Wristlet With Cinderella Flying Birds $80.00 Buy It

Codenames – Disney Family Edition

Courtesy of Amazon

Just like the original, the Disney Edition of Code Names has two Cluemasters give one-word clues to help their teammates identify the cards on the table. But the cards in this special iteration includes Disney characters, locations and storylines for the ultimate fans.

Disney Codenames $16.29 Buy It

‘Up’ MacBook Decal

Courtesy of Etsy

Show some “Up” love with this adorable laptop decal, featuring the distinct balloon-house from the beloved Pixar movie.

BUY NOW: $6.90 Buy It

‘Walt Disney’s Disneyland’ by Chris Nichols

Courtesy of Amazon

Chris Nichols takes readers through the action-packed history of Walt Disney’s theme park empire in this visual history, which provides a unique glimpse into the first park’s development in the 1950s. Anyone with a relationship to the Disney parks will appreciate this one-of-a-kind visual history, which tracks Disneyland’s growth from one park in Anaheim to a “happy place” kingdom that reigns from Paris to Shanghai.

Walt Disney's Disneyland by Chris Nichols $39.89 Buy It

‘One Day at Disney’ by Bruce Steele

Courtesy of Amazon

Step behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Company in this immersive piece by journalist Bruce D. Steele. The comprehensive book spotlights than 80 theme park cast members who opened up their workshops and dressing rooms to tell their candid stories about what it’s like working one of the most extraordinary and sought-after jobs in the world.

One Day at a Time by Bruce Steele $24.49 Buy It