Coronavirus Live Updates: Stock Market Rebounds, Late-Night Hosts Play to Empty Seats

U.S. equities markets were poised for a rebound on Friday after Thursday’s coronavirus pandemic-fueled bloodbath marked the worst declines in indices across the board since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987.

Dow futures were up more than 1,000 points in the pre-market session. The wild swings of the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ markets this week have left investors reeling and some companies battered with double-digit share declines.

The extraordinary measures taken to slow the spread of the contagion were seen in late-night TV as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and other hosts played to mostly empty studio audience seats. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was the previously scheduled guest host for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and he also delivered the monologue to a mostly empty studio.

“When you don’t have a real audience, you have to fake one — just like President Trump’s inauguration,” Buttigieg quipped.

Friday, March 13

Disney-Fox Halts Production on Most Live-Action Films

10:46 A.M.

Disney announced that production and pre-production on “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Home Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short time.”

Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Close

9:59 A.M.

Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags America joined Disney and Universal Studios in closing its parks.

The Masters Postponed

7:41 A.M.

The Masters, golf’s most prestigious tournament, is the latest sporting event to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks Rebound After Thursday’s Historic Market Meltdown Over Coronavirus Fears

5:48 A.M.

French Government Bans Gatherings of More than 100 People

5:45 A.M.

Following the shutdown of schools and universities announced by France President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, the French prime minister has now banned gatherings for more than 100 people to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The new ban, announced by the prime minister Edouard Philippe on Friday, has not been dated.

VidCon 2020 in Anaheim Still Planned to Go Forward

5:35 A.M.

For now, VidCon’s flagship U.S. edition is still a go amid a wave of cancellations of other events and shutdowns including the closure of Disneyland and other theme parks over the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday, March 12

‘Shang-Chi’ Suspends Production

9:48 P.M.

Disney have decided to temporarily shutter production on “Shang-Chi.” The delay comes due to director Destin Daniel Cretton being asked by a doctor to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling symptoms of COVID-19, but chose to be tested as a precaution since he is a new father. He is self-isolating as he awaits his test results.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Production Postponed

6:45 P.M.

“Grey’s Anatomy’s” postponed production effective immediately. Executive producers sent an email to cast and crew saying, “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.” The series has reportedly shot 21 of the planned 25 episodes for its 16th season.

NBA Commissioner: Hiatus ‘At Least 30 Days,’ Season Possibly Over

6:27 P.M.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on TNT Thursday evening, the day after game play was suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, revealing that the league’s hiatus would last for “at least 30 days.”

‘The Price Is Right’ Production Suspended; ‘Card Sharks’ Season 2 Delayed

6:15 P.M.

Fremantle stopped production on its hit daytime game show “The Price Is Right” effective immediately because of how integral audience involvement is to the format. Other Fremantle series “America’s Got Talent” and “Family Feud” are still in production but will film without their usual live audience components. The start of production on Season 2 of “Card Sharks” has also been delayed.

LA Screenings Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

5:54 P.M.

The annual LA Screenings program market held every year on the heels of the upfronts is the latest industry staple to be sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Industry sources said it made no sense to proceed with plans for a week-long showcase of new programs for international buyers at a time when travel to and from the United States is increasingly restricted,

Disney World, Disneyland Paris Close

5:22 P.M.

Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris will be closing temporarily beginning this Sunday, lasting through the end of March. The move means that all Disney parks worldwide will be shuttered.

Production on ‘Tonight Show,’ ‘Late Night’ Suspended

4:22 P.M.

NBC said it would suspend production of its two flagship late-night programs for a period of at least two weeks. Starting Friday, “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will suspend production through a previously planned hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23.

Netflix Shuts Down L.A. Office

4:21 P.M.

Netflix shut down one of its LA offices after an employee was believed to have contracted coronavirus. All Los Angeles employees were advised to leave and begin working from home.

Universal Studios Hollywood Closes

3:17 P.M.

Universal Studios Hollywood joined Disneyland in temporarily closing. It’s anticipated to reopen on March 28, while the Universal CityWalk will remain open.

NBCUniversal, Amazon Advise Employees to Work From Home

3:03 P.M.

NBCUniversal and Amazon recommended their employees to work from home, effective immediately. All of Amazon’s corporate offices, including Culver City-based Amazon Studios, are advised to work from home through March 30.

‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Antlers’ Delayed

2:49 P.M.

Disney postponed the theatrical releases of “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers.” All three movies have been delayed indefinitely as Disney looks for new release dates.

Tribeca Film Festival Postponed

2:10 P.M.

The 19th annual Tribeca Film Festival, which was set to take place April 15-26, has been postponed. No new dates have been announced.

Paradigm Closes Offices

2:04 P.M.

Paradigm Talent Agency is closing its offices starting Friday. There is no timeframe of when they will be reopened, but sources say it will be at least a couple of weeks

Disneyland Closes

1:30 P.M.

Disney temporarily closed theme park in California. Its only the fourth time in history that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has fully suspended operations.

March Madness Canceled

1:25 P.M.

The NCAA called off the annual college basketball tournament, which was set to begin later this month.

Live Nation, AEG, Agencies Suspend Major Music Tours

1:05 P.M.

The world’s two largest live-entertainment companies, AEG and Live Nation, and several major agencies have announced that they are suspending tours for the rest of March.

Emmy FYC Events Halted

1:02 P.M.

The Television Academy is putting a halt to Emmy For Your Consideration events. The Academy had already offered networks and studios the option of throwing FYC events without a live audience/membership attendance, but in the immediate future that will now be the only option.

UTA Closes Offices

12:50 P.M.

United Talent Agency is closing its numerous office locations, asking agents and employees to work from home. A memo from UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer informed staff of the closure, which will last “into the coming weeks.”

MLB Delays Opening Day

12:15 P.M.

Major League Baseball (MLB) delayed the start of its regular season “by at least two weeks.” It also canceled all forthcoming Spring Training games.

CAA Closes Offices

11:38 A.M.

CAA is closing its Century City, Calif., offices and asking employees to work from home. Sources say the close is expected to start at the end of the day Thursday and occurred after a sports agent came into contact with an infected NBA player. The New York office was encouraged to work from home early Thursday as well.

WonderCon Postponed

11:37 A.M.

WonderCon, the major fan convention based in Anaheim, California, has been postponed. The event, administered by Comic-Con International, was due to run from April 10–12.

Broadway Goes Dark

11:19 A.M.

Broadway theaters in New York City are going dark starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Citing N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to restrict gatherings of more than 500 people, the Broadway League announced that performances will commence the week of April 13, 2020.

CBS, NBC Scrap Live Upfront Presentations

10:48 A.M.

ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal said they would cancel their “upfront” sales events they hold each year to convince advertisers to commit millions of dollars to its programming. Executives will instead unveil the new CBS 2020-2021 primetime lineup and other content from the company in a video “Upfront special” that will be posted to digital outlets on May 13.

NHL Suspends Season

10:43 A.M.

The National Hockey League (NHL) will “pause” the 2019-2020 season effective immediately. The NHL said in its statement that it’s taking the measure after an NBA player tested positive for coronavirus, given that both leagues share facilities and locker rooms.

West Coast Late-Night Shows Drop Live Audiences

9:30 A.M.

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade” will follow the New York-based late-night shows in ditching live audiences, starting next Monday. TBS’ “Conan,” also based on the West Coast, is slated to be on hiatus over the next two weeks.

‘The Lovebirds’ Release Delayed

9:23 A.M.

Paramount Pictures postponed its theatrical release for “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae that was scheduled to hit theaters on April 3. It has not yet announced a new release date.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ Release Pushed Back a Year

9:14 A.M.

Universal pushed the release date of the ninth “Fast & Furious” movie back a year. It will now open globally in April 2021.

The Who Postpones U.K. Tour

7:02 A.M.

The Who postponed its U.K. tour, which was scheduled to start Monday in Manchester. The group, however, promised that the shows will “definitely happen” and said the dates will be rescheduled for later in the year.

Wednesday, March 11

California Governor Calls to Cancel Large Gatherings

11:32 P.M.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation or delay of gatherings with more than 250 people. The policy, which will be in effect at least through March, extend to concerts, conferences, sporting events and movie premieres.

NBA Suspends Season

6:37 P.M.

The NBA suspended its current season of play. Players for the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were reportedly under quarantine in Oklahoma City after Rudy Gobert, a player for the Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Announce Coronavirus Diagnosis

6:14 P.M.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 63, announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19, the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis. The married couple was in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks is playing Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Nickelodeon Postpones Kids’ Choice Awards

6:13 P.M.

Nickelodeon pushed back the date of its annual Kids’ Choice Awards, which were set to take place on March 22. The network said in its statement that it would have “further information about a new date in the future.”

Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe to U.S.

6:09 P.M.

The U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, President Donald Trump announced in a somber address to the nation from the Oval Office. The travel restrictions, which take effect at midnight on Friday, do not include the U.K., Trump said, adding that the travel shutdown will be “adjusted subject to conditions on the ground.”

PaleyFest LA Postponed

4:48 P.M.

The Paley Center postponed its signature annual PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday with a tribute to retiring sitcom “Modern Family.” The event would have run through March 21.

GLAAD Media Awards in New York Canceled

3:16 P.M.

GLAAD canceled its Media Awards in New York that were set to take place on March 19. The gala “will no longer occur next week following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement.

NCAA March Madness Games to Be Played Without Audiences

2:34 P.M.

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) announced that it will play its upcoming championship events and tournaments without fans. NCAA president Mark Emmert said the games will be played “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

New York’s Late-Night Shows Drop Live Audiences

2:00 P.M.

New York’s top late-night shows — CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show” — will forgo live audiences for the next few days.

‘Survivor’ Delays Season 41 Production

1:24 P.M.

CBS delayed production on Season 41, which was set to begin later this month in Fiji. In a statement, a spokesperson for the network said the plan is to begin filming on May 19 “pending worldwide events.”