How to Buy Tickets to BTS’ Las Vegas Residency

BTS aren’t quite ready to stop dancing. The wildly popular K-pop group just announced this week that they will return with a four-night Permission to Dance residency at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The group will take the stage at the 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, the last of which will be streamed online for fans to watch live from home. The four-night residency is an extension of the group’s ultra-successful mini-residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. last fall, which broke records for ticket sales.

Considering how fast BTS tickets typically sell out, you’ll need to be quick on your feet to snag seats this time around. Because of the high demand, fans will need to register for Ticketmaster’s verified fan pre-sale in order to secure tickets on March 1. Pre-sale registration closes on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. PT, but since all tickets will be made available at this stage, it’s highly unlikely that any will be left unsold once the general sale comes around.

Before stopping in Vegas, the group will perform three shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13, marking their first live performance in Korea in over two years.

The upcoming shows are also BTS’ first performances since taking an extended break in December. The brief hiatus, their first since 2019, was meant to give the seven members time to recharge and spend time with family during the holidays, according to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment. During their time off stage, five members tested positive for COVID-19, while Jimin was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy earlier this month.

But with their health scares behind them, the band is officially ready to hit the stage again. Sign up for the verified fan pre-sale below: