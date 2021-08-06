The 15 Best Gifts for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon’s highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” series finally has a premiere date, exciting fans across the globe. The epic fantasy series will debut on the streamer on Sept. 2, 2022.

While little is known about the show, the story is set during the Second Age, an era that takes place thousands of years before the events of both “Lord of the Rings” books and “The Hobbit.” Fans of the Tolkien franchise have been awaiting the show since its development was first announced in 2017, but it will be more than a year until they can binge the show.

If you’re looking to hold yourself over until its release, you can immerse yourself in the epic saga by re-reading Tolkien’s iconic trilogy or throw an “LOTR”-themed party with this Middle Earth-inspired cookbook and cutting board. Whatever your style, there’s no lack of “LOTR” merch, games and books to indulge in before the new show hits the streamer.

Funko POP! ‘LOTR’ Characters

Courtesy Amazon Amazon

There’s a reason why Funko POP! figurines continue to be such collectibles. The company works closely with each franchise to ensure the most accurate representation of the film’s characters, right down to the weapons they hold, and the folds in their garments. These officially-licensed toys measure just under 4″ tall (Balrog measures 6″ tall) and are great for your office desk, bookshelf or on display at home.

Lord of the RIngs Funko Pop $11.93 Buy It

Middle-Earth Limited Collector’s Edition

Courtesy of Amazon

For the first time ever, the epic Middle-earth series is brought together in one limited-edition collector’s box set. The ultra exclusive set includes 30 discs, featuring all six Middle-earth films in their full, extended editions. Each film is housed in a luxe leatherette portfolio and tucked into an included, Hobbit-style wood shelf (the shelf’s design was reportedly personally selected by Peter Jackson). The box set also includes a collectible, 100-page illustrated book filled with original film sketches and new artwork, plus frame-worthy watercolor paintings by acclaimed conceptual artists Alan Lee and John Howe.

Lord of the RIngs Blu-Ray Box Set $25.99 Buy It

‘Lord of the Rings’ Battle for Middle Earth Chess Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Make your chess game a more cinematic experience with this Middle Earth chess set, which allows players to wield their pawns in favor of the heroic forces of Galadriel, Aragorn, Frodo and Gandalf the Grey, or the powers of evil consisting of Gollum, the Nazgûl, Saruman and the Dark Lord Sauron. The well-designed set comes with an intricate board and 32 finely sculpted pieces that include all of everyone’s favorite “LOTR” characters. Here, you can find more pop-culture inspired chess sets.

Lord of the Rings Battle for Middle Earth Chess Set $39.95 Buy It

‘Lord of the Rings’ Boxed Book Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Immerse yourself in the stories of Tolkien with this beautiful hardcover boxed set, featuring all three installments of the iconic trilogy.

Lord of the Rings Boxed Book Set $105.99 Buy It

‘Middle Earth From Script to Screen: Building the World of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit’

Courtesy of Amazon

Any fan of Peter Jackson’s award-winning “LOTR” franchise will appreciate this in-depth look at how the blockbuster franchise was made, including thousands of film frames, concept art and behind-the-scenes photos. From the wilderness and sound stages of New Zealand that made up Middle Earth’s magical world of hobbits, Dwarves and Elves to interviews with the cast and crew, this comprehensive book showcases the cinematic adaptation in a way never been done before.

'Middle Earth From Script to Screen: Building the World of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit $64.99 Buy It

‘Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends’

Courtesy of Amazon

Travel to Middle Earth with this fantastical cookbook, which features hundreds of recipes that author Robert Anderson imagines the residents of the fictional world lived on. Divided by Tolkien’s six mealtime schedule, each recipe uses modern ingredients and culinary techniques that promise a delicious meal perfect for a themed party or group dinner.

'Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends $16.99 Buy It

Map of Mordor and Gondor Engraved Cutting Board

Courtesy of Amazon

Pair your “LOTR” cookbook with the perfect cutting board, etched with an intricate design of the map of Middle Earth’s Mordor and Gondor.

Map of Mopodor and Gondor Engraved Cutting Board $32.99 Buy It

‘THE RING’ Pastel and Oil on Paper Drawing by Kriss DXS

Courtesy Saatchi Art Saatchi Art

French artist, Kriss DXS says he was inspired by the melding of stained glass and contemporary art in the creation of this original piece. “As a big fan of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ I liked the idea of transcribing some of the unseen scenes of the story,” he says. This oil pastel on paper drawing showcases, “the melting of the master ring in a fire of purification.” Purchase:

BUY NOW: $1,850 Buy It

Vintage Middle Earth Poster (19% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

This premium canvas features an HD print of the Middle Earth map for any big-time fans of the franchise. With each panel poster already stretched on the wooden frame, it’s easier than ever to hang it on the wall as an effortless addition to any room or office.

Lord of the Rings Vintage Middle Earth Poster $45.62 Buy It

Pyrrha Sterling Silver Dragon Talisman Necklace

Courtesy Amazon Amazon

This unisex chain necklace plays off the dragon theme and motif that runs throughout Tolkien’s tales. Inspired by vintage jewelry and 19th century wax seals, each piece is handcrafted in Vancouver, Canada, then cast in reclaimed sterling silver, and paired with an oxidized sterling silver cable chain. As a carbon neutral certified BCorp, Pyrrha is committed to environmental responsibility, accountability and leadership in the creation of its jewelry.

Pyrrha Sterling Silver Dragon Talisman Necklace Buy It

‘Lord of the Rings’: The Card Game (20% Off)

Courtesy Amazon Amazon

This isn’t your average LCG. The “Lord of the Rings” Card Game pits up to four players against each other to control Middle-earth, gathering heroes, artifacts and special tokens to help along the way. An “encounter deck” tosses out obstacles players must overcome, in order to complete the quest and claim victory.

Lord of the Rings: The Card Game $31.96 Buy It

Eye of Sauron Snow Globe

Courtesy Amazon Amazon

Feeling festive? Pick up this “Lord of the Rings” snow globe, which depicts the evil eye and tower in Mordor, with the sturdy base wrapped by the One Ring. The collectible piece is great as a stocking stuffer for the holidays, or on your desk or mantle year-round.

Eye of Sauron Snow Globe $49.99 Buy It

The One Ring in Gold-Plated Tungsten

Courtesy Barnes and Noble Barnes and Noble

This is the ultimate gift for “Lord of The Rings” fans. Hand-crafted from 18kt gold and a weighty tungsten carbide, the ring is designed by Jens Hansen, the namesake jewelry maker behind Gold & Silversmith of Nelson in New Zealand (Middle-earth). The ring is crafted to the exact shape, thickness and proportions of the original movie prop, and comes in a wooden presentation box for easy gifting.

BUY NOW: $99.95 Buy It

‘Lord of the Rings’ Minimalist Poster

Courtesy of Etsy

The “Lord of the Rings” imagery gets a modern touch with this stylized version of Middle Earth’s rolling green meadows.

BUY NOW: $20.49 Buy It

The Green Dragon Beer Mug

Courtesy of Amazon

Transform your home into the Green Dragon, one of the many inns of the the Shire.

The Green Dragon Beer Mug $41.99 Buy It