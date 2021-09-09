Turn Your House Into a Haunted Mansion With These Spooky, Unique Halloween Decorations

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Halloween is fast approaching and if you want to have the spookiest house on the block this year you’ll need to be prepped with the right ammo: people are getting more creative every year, and the competition for unique, frightening decorations is even stiffer.
If you want to rival a presentation like this viral light show in Riverside, Calif. from 2016, you’ll need to start bulking up on the right light fixtures and fog machines. If you’re going for the arachnophobes, you’ll need as many spider props as you can get your hands on, like this giant hairy one, with LED eyes, from Etsy.
Whatever spooky mood you’re going for — from a “Craft”-style witch convent to a murder-ridden hotel a la “The Shining” — here are all the Halloween decorations you need for a seamless transformation.
Wicked Witch Legs
Commemorate the death of the Wicked Witch with this distinct ruby slipper prop, referencing the demise of the malevolent tyrant of Munchkin Country. Pair it with this yellow brick road floor runner to fully transform you house into the vibrant land of Oz.
Pennywise Balloon Table Lamp
Anyone can stick life-size Pennywise cutout in your loved ones closet to add a little “boo” to their day. But what if you want something a little more … elevated? This chic, balloon-shaped table lamp is a clear reference to the iconic Stephen King story, and fills up the room with a red glow for a cozy ambience without being so… obvious.
‘The Craft’ Ouija Planchette Sign
Normally, we’re not a huge fans of the “live, laugh, love” wall signs. Halloween, however, is an entirely different matter. This is the season to bring out all the cult classic and horror trope and one-liners. Twenty years later and Andrew Fleming’s “The Craft” continues to be a staple that all weirdos-turned-witches can relate. Just be careful when you’re invoking the spirits this spooky season.
Cinema Light Board
And if you’re looking for something a bit more flexible, purchase a cinema light board, that way you can change up the saying throughout all of the fall. Our favorite lines include “call the corners,” “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus,” “they’re here,” “I see dead people” …
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Poison Bottles
These handcrafted jars are a playful nod to (some of) the toxic herbs Sally uses to poison Dr. Finkelstein before making her final escape. Fill up each bowl with your own “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed punch, inspired by each of Sally’s poisonous creations, from Fog Juice to Deadly Night Shade.
‘Friday the 13th’ Jason Garden Gnome
This best-selling gnome portrays an adorable version of the murderous Jason Voorhes from the “Friday the 13th” series, complete with his distinct Goaltender mask. Tuck this little charmer away for a fun surprise amongst your shrubs and hedges.
Halloween Pillows
We live for a holiday pillow. It’s a cheap, easy way to add a little fun to your room without having to airlift in a 20-foot spider (although you should totally still buy the spider). And the Halloween-centric pillows are a plenty, so we rounded up a few favorites like this minimalist pillow, designed to Jack Skellington’s likeness above. Added bonus, you can keep this pillow in the rotation until the end of Christmas. Other items we coveted included this charming hooked jack-o-lantern, a trio of dancing skeletons from amazon, a retro throwback with two classic black cats, the spooky spiderweb throw from West Elm, and this “Boo” pillow.
Overlook Hotel Carpet Blanket
Transform your home into the Overlook Hotel from “The Shining” with this throw blanket, designed with the distinct orange pattern that makes up the carpeting of the storied, murder-ridden hotel. Throw it over your couch or place it on the ground as a quasi runner carpet. Pair it with these matching pillows for the full effect.
Tarot Tapestry
If you’re leaning into the witch moment, go all the way in with this trio of tarot tapestries. They’re exceedingly affordable and a fancy way to elevate your space and incorporate your salt crystals lamps and candles into the atmosphere. And if you don’t already own a salt crystal lamp, what are you waiting for!
Moving Portraits
These moving portraits are sure to frighten, featuring lenticular pictures to give off different sights at every angle. Hot tip, put them in the bathroom to really freak out your guests.
Geo Moon Light Sculpture
Mood lighting is essential to any good seance or game of light as a feather stiff. And for that you will needs this glow-up moon light. Gold-tinted bulbs give off a warm glow that offers a nighttime spook to the house no matter the time of day, and serves as stylish decor once October passes.
Skeleton Neon Light
Offer a warm welcome with this bright light-up skeleton fixture, with his hand up in a friendly wave. Perfect for sending out the spooky vibes while staying socially distant from inside your abode. Go for an even more colorful Halloween-themed light option with this ghost LED light.
Jack Skellington String Lights
String these fun “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed bulbs on your front porch or around the house for a ghostly ray of light. This set features four different Jack Skellington facial expressions and eight different light modes — such as flashing, sequential and slow fade — for a fun a party vibe.
Orange Fairy String Lights
Pair your cobwebbing with orange fairy lights for some extra spooky ambience
Animated Floating Candelabra
This ghostly candelabra, standing five feet tall, is the perfect edition to any otherworldly gathering on the 31st. Using audio sensors, it moves on its own, bumping into objects and turning around for an immersive, supernatural experience. The faux candles light when activated.
Madame Leota Light-Up Fog Figure
Fill up your house with the ghosts of “The Haunted Mansion” such as Madame Leota, a 19th century clairvoyant and oracle. This detailed decor piece doubles as a crystal ball and fog machine, adding sinister vibes to any room.
Billy Butcherson Hanging Head
Honor Winnie’s ex-boyfriend from “Hocus Pocus” with this frightening hanging head, which features his distinct sewn mouth and hallowed eyes.
Michael Myers Halloween Decal
Slasher fans will appreciate Michael Myers haunting the festivities. This decal features a silhouette of the murderer from the iconic Halloween series.
‘The Shining’ Scene Setters
The creepy Grady sisters make an appearance with this realistic scene setter. The set comes with cut outs of the two stars of “The Shining,” to place on any wall in the house, alongside blood splatters of the story’s sinister palindrome, REDRUM.
Giant Spider
Tap into visitors’ arachnophobia with this 6.6-foot tall spider. With realistic black hair and red eyes, the outdoor decoration is the perfect prop to get into the Halloween mood. Order in bulk, or go for this pack of six, to achieve a scene straight out of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”
Hanging Lighted Witch Hats
Outdoor light displays have never been easier than with these colorful LED witch hats, which you can control from this wireless remote. The pack comes with nine different colored hats to hang across your roof, or on a string across the yard, for a vibrant front yard decoration.
Black Bat Wall Hanging
Transform any room into a frightening bat cave with this pack of handmade bat cut-outs, to easily stick on surfaces around the house.
Do You Like Scary Movies ‘Scream’ Banner
Set a menacing tone with this “Scream” poster, referencing Ghostface’s ominous message at the beginning of the Wes Craven film: “Do you like scary movies?”
‘Drink Up Witches’ Sign
Sometimes you need a little incentive to get the party going. Set the tone for the night with this playful banner, perfect for hanging over a bar cart or below any archway of the house. Make it a full-fledged witchy night with this premium broom set.
‘Hocus Pocus’ Serving Cauldron
You can’t serve food to guests in anything other than a smoking cauldron on Halloween. This “Hocus Pocus”-themed bowl features feet to sit flat on any surface, and comes with a branch-look, stoneware ladle.
Bats Double Old-Fashioned Glass
If drinks are being circulated, you need a drinkware that fits the theme. These sleek ones from Crate and Barrel, with subtle bat embellishments, are a perfect choice and work all year around. Or go for these more classic skeleton hand glasses for something more on the nose.
Animal Halloween Plates
If you’re planning a meal (which you can do with the dozens of recipes in this best-selling “Nightmare Before Christmas” cookbook), then you need to add some spook to the presentation. It doesn’t get more adorable than this animal-themed Halloween set, decorated with dogs, birds and cats all clad in their own festive costumes.
Drink Blood Bags
If vampires are planning a visit, you need to be prepped with blood to keep them fed throughout the night.
Spider Cobweb Decorations
Any Halloween house get-up needs to come with extensive cobwebbing for the right vibe. This comprehensive set comes with mantel pieces, tablecloths and scarves to hang around the entire house to set the mood.
Boo Doormat
This playful “Boo” doormat is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit from the outset, while still leaving room for surprises behind the door.
Holding Hands Ghosts
A creepy atmosphere is instantly secured with this ominous circle of ghosts, evoking spirits around a pit of fire. If you’re feeling witchy, go for this witches version.
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Whirl-a-Motion Lightshow
You get an entire front yard’s worth of decorations using just one device with this “Nightmare Before Christmas” light projector. Colorful images show Sally, Ougie Boogie, Jack and Zero floating around a static image of Jack, serving as the perfect immersive backdrop for indoor and outdoor decorations this year.
Oogie Boogie Airblown Inflatable
Your house will be the star of the street with this light-up inflatable Ougie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” At five feet tall, it self-inflates in seconds and lights up with bright, neon green LED lights.
Haunted Halloween Archway
Give trick-or-treaters a dramatic welcome with this 12-feet tall archway, illuminated with six mini-LEDs and an infrared motion sensor that lets out an eerie cackle when visitors pass by. Made out of tear-resistant nylon and packed with three additional multi-colored disco-like LEDs, this flashy decoration has you set for years of Halloweens to come.
Creepy Carnival Theme Kit
Be the best Halloween display on the block (even your town!) with this insane carnival-themed Halloween kit. Giving off “American Horror Story: Freak Show” vibes, the kit comes with a lighted tent arch, a vintage boardwalk ticket booth and red railing rope replacements among dozens of other pieces to transform any space into an eerie circus.
Halloween Fog Machine
Transforming your house into a haunted manor is as easy as buying a super affordable fog machine. Set it up in the corner of any room or behind a prop for ghostly energy.